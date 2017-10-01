Lively Union hold off Sounders for home triumph

The Philadelphia Union’s playoff chances may be very slim with only two matches remaining, but that didn’t keep them from putting in a strong performance on Sunday afternoon.

Jim Curtin’s side edged the Seattle Sounders 2-0 at Talen Energy Stadium, using goals from Marcus Epps and Roland Alberg to claim three points. Epps was a last-minute change in the home team’s starting line-up for Chris Pontius.

Fafa Picault had the first chance on goal for either side, seeing his effort in the 19th-minute saved by Stefan Frei. The Union were kept out a second time in as many minutes as C.J. Sapong was also stoned by Frei.

The hosts found the breakthrough in the 28th-minute as Marcus Epps beat Frei for a 1-0 Union lead. Ilsinho was credited with the assist on the play as Epps tallied his second goal of the season, and his first since July 26th. The midfielder, who was originally

Fabinho came close to doubling the lead for Philadelphia, blasting a left-footed effort just wide of the left post. The opportunity came from a poor play out by Frei to his back-line.

Andre Blake was called into action for the first time in the 53rd-minute, two-handing Will Bruin’s effort out for a corner. The Jamaican international came up big again, pushing Clint Dempsey’s effort in the 62nd-minute over the bar.

The Union continued pressing for an insurance goal, as Fabinho’s left-footed blast forced Frei into a two-handed save in the 62nd-minute. Blake stood on his head again, palming away Bruin’s long-range strike. Dempsey was kept out for a third time, this from long-range in the 84th-minute.

Alberg slammed the door shut on any comeback, rifling home in the 89th-minute. It was the midfielder’s seventh goal of the season. At the final whistle, the Union held on for a huge home win against the defending MLS champions.

Blake made five saves in the clean sheet, while Frei made five in the road loss for Seattle.

Seattle (11-8-11), who would’ve jumped into the top spot in the Western Conference with the win, remains in fourth. They close out the season with back-to-back home fixtures, starting with a showdown against FC Dallas on Oct. 15th.

The Union (9-12-9) next face the Chicago Fire away from home, also on the 15th.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Andre Blake earned man of the match honors, making five saves in the home clean sheet. Blake helped keep one of the league’s toughest attacking fronts off the scoreboard in the 2-0 win.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Roland Alberg‘s insurance goal slammed the door shut on any comeback from the Sounders. With Seattle looking for a late equalizer, the Union kept pushing forward and got what they deserved.

MATCH TO FORGET

Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro was quiet in the loss, failing to record a shot on goal. Despite running a lot of the show in the midfield, Lodeiro had little to show for his efforts.