Weston McKennie ready to get back in action for Schalke

After missing a week of action with a thigh strain, Weston McKennie is back and ready to go for Schalke 04 when they face Mainz on Friday.
💬 #Tedesco on @nabilbentaleb42 and @WMckennie: “Both are fit and ready for first team action.” #S04M05 #s04 pic.twitter.com/MmQ24Yh1O4
— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) October 19, 2017
The U.S. U-20 midfielder has made five appearances for the Royal Blues this season. He’s yet to score a goal in 246 minutes of action.
Born in Texas, McKennie joined the FC Dallas academy in 2009. He turned down a homegrown contact offer last year and chose to go overseas with Schalke. He made his first team debut in May, and his first start in September, when he also signed a shiny new five year contract with the club.
Not enough experience for the NT.
“He’s yet to score a goal in 246 minutes of action”. Given his role, I don’t think there should be a lot of concern about his not scoring a goal in fewer than 3 games-worth of minutes. The stats at ESPNFC show his season with 3 shots, 1 on goal. That seems just fine to me. It’s terrific that he is earning those minutes and getting that experience at his age.
He is quickly becoming what Julian Green was supposed to be, although I have not completely given up on JG.
