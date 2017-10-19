Weston McKennie ready to get back in action for Schalke

After missing a week of action with a thigh strain, Weston McKennie is back and ready to go for Schalke 04 when they face Mainz on Friday.

The U.S. U-20 midfielder has made five appearances for the Royal Blues this season. He’s yet to score a goal in 246 minutes of action.

Born in Texas, McKennie joined the FC Dallas academy in 2009. He turned down a homegrown contact offer last year and chose to go overseas with Schalke. He made his first team debut in May, and his first start in September, when he also signed a shiny new five year contract with the club.

  Postmaster

    “He’s yet to score a goal in 246 minutes of action”. Given his role, I don’t think there should be a lot of concern about his not scoring a goal in fewer than 3 games-worth of minutes. The stats at ESPNFC show his season with 3 shots, 1 on goal. That seems just fine to me. It’s terrific that he is earning those minutes and getting that experience at his age.

  BSU SC

    He is quickly becoming what Julian Green was supposed to be, although I have not completely given up on JG.

