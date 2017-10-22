MLS Decision Day: Your Running Commentary

The final day of the MLS regular season is upon us, and there’s plenty on the line in both conferences as the playoffs loom.

In the East, we know Toronto FC will finish as the No. 1 seed but the No. 2 spot, and the bye that comes with it, is up for grabs. New York City FC, the Chicago Fire and Atlanta United are all in the mix while the Columbus Crew also have an outside shot to leapfrog everyone.

The Western Conference is chaotic as well as knockout round byes are up for grabs for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders and Sporting KC. Further down, the San Jose Earthquakes can seal a playoff spot with a win while Real Salt Lake or FC Dallas could pounce on any Quakes slip-up.

Enjoy the action (Today’s TV schedule below):

4 p.m. – MLS Live – D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls

4 p.m. – MLS Live – FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy

4 p.m. – MLS Live – Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

4 p.m. – MLS Live – Atlanta United v. Toronto FC

4 p.m. – MLS Live – Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire

4 p.m. – MLS Live – Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City

4 p.m. – MLS Live – Montreal Impact vs. New England Revoution

4 p.m. – MLS Live – Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids

4 p.m. – MLS Live – Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC

4 p.m. – MLS Live – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United

4 p.m. – MLS Live – New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew