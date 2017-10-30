MLS Playoff Monday: Your Running Commentary

The MLS playoff quarterfinal round continues on Monday night with a pair of matches of teams looking to make a splash in their respective first legs.

Tonight’s action gets started in New Jersey as the New York Red Bulls welcome Supporters’ Shield winners Toronto FC to Red Bull Arena. The Red Bulls mowed their way past the Chicago Fire last week in the knockout round by a 4-0 margin at Toyota Park. Their opponents, TFC, finished the campaign atop the Eastern Conference standings earning 69 points and only falling five times in regular season. Kickoff for this one is at 7 p.m. and you can catch it on Fox Sports 1.

In the Western Conference, the Houston Dynamo faces off in their first leg against the top seeded Portland Timbers. Houston used a 94th-minute winner from Alberth Elis to down Sporting KC at BBVA Compass Stadium last week in their knockout round match-up. Playing at home as been a strength to the Dynamo all season, and they will look for similar success tonight. The Timbers concluded the regular season as winners of their last two matches. Caleb Porter’s side will be favorites to advance, knowing a second-leg awaits at Providence Park later this week. This match kicks off at 9:30 p.m., also on Fox Sports 1.

If you will be watching tonight’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action.