MLS Playoff Thursday: Your Running Commentary

The MLS Playoffs continue tonight with a pair of matches that bring a lot of intrigue with them.

Tonight’s action gets started with Atlanta United hosting a playoff game in the inaugural season. The youngest team in the Eastern Conference takes on one of the oldest as the Columbus Crew come to town. A strong crowd should be on hand to watch the high powered Atlanta attack take on a Crew team looking to cast aside the distractions happening to their club off the pitch. Kickoff for this one is at 7 p.m. and you can catch it on ESPN2.

The Western Conference sees the Houston Dynamo welcome Sporting Kansas City to BBVA Compass Stadium. Their counter-attacking style will go up against an SKC team that allowed the fewest goals in all of MLS this year. Wide players Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto will certainly have their hands full with that stout defense. This match kicks off at 9:30 p.m. and can be seen on UniMas.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action.