MLS Playoff Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

The MLS playoffs are here, and they begin with two matches on Wednesday night.

Action starts in the East as the New York Red Bulls face off with the Chicago Fire (8:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1) . The matchup is a fitting one for Dax McCarty, who collides with his former team in his first playoff match with his new club. The Eastern Conference clash also pits two of the league’s top strikers against one another as Bradley Wright-Phillips looks to outdo Golden Boot winner Nemanja Nikolic.

Then, in the West, the San Jose Earthquakes visit the Vancouver Whitecaps (10:30 p.m., UniMas). The Quakes are back in the postseason for the first time in five years after a last-gasp winner on Decision Day sealed their playoff spot. The Whitecaps, meanwhile, were one game away from locking up the top spot in the West, but now much navigate a tricky knockout match.

