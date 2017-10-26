MLS Playoff Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

The MLS playoffs are here, and they begin with two matches on Wednesday night.
Action starts in the East as the New York Red Bulls face off with the Chicago Fire (8:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1) . The matchup is a fitting one for Dax McCarty, who collides with his former team in his first playoff match with his new club. The Eastern Conference clash also pits two of the league’s top strikers against one another as Bradley Wright-Phillips looks to outdo Golden Boot winner Nemanja Nikolic.
Then, in the West, the San Jose Earthquakes visit the Vancouver Whitecaps (10:30 p.m., UniMas). The Quakes are back in the postseason for the first time in five years after a last-gasp winner on Decision Day sealed their playoff spot. The Whitecaps, meanwhile, were one game away from locking up the top spot in the West, but now much navigate a tricky knockout match.
If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.
No watching the match, but thank you SBI for fixing the reply function.
Not watching the match
Pathetic crowd
Combine normally weak attendance with cold weather, stadium in the burbs, a struggling team the 2nd half of the season, and two days notice and you get not great crowds.
Mihailovic off with a right knee injury, might end any speculation of a November call up. Was putting a little bit of weight on it.
Adams was f’ing brilliant as a right wing back. The ONE bright spot of the T&T game was Acosta coming in and dictating much of the game from a left wing back position. Adams and Acosta would give us two outside backs with the stamina and athleticism to press all over the field and defend 1v1 all while playing like central midfielders in possession. Yedlin has actually shown a huge amount of growth, but the technical ability of Adams is what makes him the future there.
