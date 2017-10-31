MLS releases 2017 awards finalists

MLS released their list of awards nominees this afternoon and they are littered with familiar names.

Atlanta United also has a strong showing in this list of finalists. They have five total nominations in four categories, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, two for Newcomer of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

The MVP race should be very interesting as the league has put five names up for consideration, all of them high end attacking talents. Each of the last two winners are on there as Sebastian Giovinco and David Villa both had outstanding seasons for the teams in 2017.

Joining them on the list are Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron, Golden Boot winner Nemanja Nikolic of the Chicago Fire, and Diego Valeri of the Portland Timbers.

The winner will be announced on December 4.

Rookie of the year should be another fun category to watch. Atlanta’s Julian Gressel leads the field with Minnesota United forward Abu Danladi and Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliot also in contention. We learn who wins on November 8.

There is also have a great race for coach of the year. Gerardo “Tata” Martinez of Atlanta United is joined by Chicago’s Veljko Paunovic and Toronto’s Greg Vanney, The winner is revealed on November 27.

Nominees were also released for Defender f the year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and more. Here’s the full list of nominees for each of the league’s post season awards:

MLS MVP

Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United)

Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC)

Nemanja Nikolić (Chicago Fire)

Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)

David Villa (New York City FC)

Coach of the Year Gerardo “Tata” Martino (Atlanta United) Veljko Paunović (Chicago Fire) Greg Vanney (Toronto FC) Rookie of the Year Abu Danladi (Minnesota United FC)

Jack Elliott (Philadelphia Union)

Julian Gressel (Atlanta United)

Defender of the Year

Justin Morrow (Toronto FC)

Ike Opara (Sporting Kansas City)

Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC)

Tim Melia (Sporting Kansas City)

Newcomer of the Year

Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United)

Josef Martínez (Atlanta United)

Nemanja Nikolić (Chicago Fire)

Comeback Player of the Year

Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC)

Federico Higuaín (Columbus Crew SC)

Erick Torres (Houston Dynamo)