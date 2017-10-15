MLS Soccer Sunday: Your Running Commentary

MLS Soccer Sunday: Your Running Commentary

Your Running Commentary

MLS Soccer Sunday: Your Running Commentary

 

Just two weeks remain in MLS play, and some vital matchups will take place across the league on Sunday afternoon.

The schedule starts in the East which is, at this point, fairly locked up. New York City FC has plenty on the line, though, heading into Sunday’s match against the Houston Dynamo. With a win and an Atlanta United tie or loss, NYCFC would lock up a first round bye.

Western Conference play is significantly more open. FC Dallas has a chance to clinch their own playoff spot in a match against the Seattle Sounders, who also could lock up a spot with a win. Meanwhile the Houston Dynamo, Sporting KC and Portland Timbers can also move to the postseason with wins. Sunday could also be the end of the San Jose Earthquakes’ and Real Salt Lake’s playoff hopes.

Here’s the full rundown of Sunday’s MLS action:

5 p.m. – FS1 – New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United
5 p.m. – MLS Live – Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact
5 p.m. – MLS Live – New England Revolution vs. New York City FC
5 p.m. – MLS Live – Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union
5 p.m. – MLS Live – Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew SC
7:30 p.m. – FS1 – Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas
7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Portland Timbers vs. D.C. United
7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes
7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo
7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United

, , Featured, Your Running Commentary

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home