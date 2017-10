Despite the small schedule during the international break, each MLS match that was played this weekend carried some type of importance.

The New York Red Bulls clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. (READ)

Brent Kallman’s late header rescued a home draw for Minnesota United against Sporting KC. (READ)

FC Dallas boosted their playoff hopes with a draw in Colorado. (READ)

The Red Bulls finally backed up a strong performance with a victory. (READ)