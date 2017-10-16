Monday Kickoff: Chelsea 'in trouble' following loss, Hertha Berlin kneels and more

While one Premier League side’s title ambitions got a bit dimmer over the weekend, a German side has revealed the reason for their political statement over the weekend.

Antonio Conte says Chelsea is “in trouble” following another loss over the weekend. (REPORT)

Hertha Berlin executive Paul Keuter says anyone”remaining silent is an accomplice” after the club’s players all took a knee before their match this weekend to become the first European side to follow in the movement begun in the U.S. by Colin Kaepernick. (REPORT)

Real Madrid and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas is set to start Tuesday’s Champions League match against Tottenham after healing from a muscle issue. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff says the club would have never sold Naby Keita to Liverpool if not for the midfielder’s release clause. (REPORT)

Real Madrid midfielder Isco says Cristiano Ronaldo “has to win” the Ballon D’or. (REPORT)