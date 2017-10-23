Monday Kickoff: Everton dismisses Koeman, Mbappe wins Golden Boy and more

A Premier League club has made a change following a poor start to the season.
Everton has parted ways with Ronald Koeman following the team’s poor start to the 2017 season, which currently sees the club in a relegation battle. (REPORT)
Kylian Mbappe was recognized as European soccer’s Golden Boy for 2017. (REPORT)
Thomas Muller is set to miss three weeks due to a hamstring injury. (REPORT)
Manchester United is reportedly set to offer Jose Mourinho a new five-year deal. (REPORT)
Agent Mino Raiola says he believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic can play for “five or six” more seasons. (REPORT)
WEEKEND REWIND
The U.S. U-17s fell, 4-1, to England in the quarterfinals of the U-17 World Cup. (READ)
The USWNT crushed South Korea, 6-0, in the second match of a two-game friendly set. (READ)
Lindsey Horan is enjoying one of the best periods of her career with the USWNT. (READ)
