Monday Kickoff: Luis Suarez not set for surgery, Mexican players form footballers' association and more

Despite reports, Uruguay will have its best player for any potential World Cup qualifying playoff while major changes are coming to Mexican soccer.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez dismissed reports that Luis Suarez was set for knee surgery that would knock him out of a potential World Cup qualifying playoff. (REPORT)

Oribe Peralta and Carlos Salcido was lead the newly-formed Mexico footballers’ association, which will come into effect on Oct. 16. (REPORT)

Neymar has reportedly demanded that UEFA kick Barcelona out of the Champions League due to an unpaid bonus. (REPORT)

Barcelona has reportedly targeted Manchester United winger Anthony Martial. (REPORT)

Samir Nasri criticized France’s “act of stupidity” to exclude forward Karim Benzema. (REPORT)

Due to suspendion, Arturo Vidal will miss Chile’s final World Cup qualifiers and new Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes insists the midfielder return to the club immediately. (REPORT)

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini will miss two weeks with an injury. (REPORT)

