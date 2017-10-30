Monday Kickoff: Paul Pogba injury, PSG after Philippe Coutinho and more

A Manchester United star’s status remains up in the air due to an injury that could keep him out long-term.

Jose Mourinho says he has “no idea” when Paul Pogba will return from a hamstring injury suffered on Sept. 12. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly prioritized the summer signing of Philippe Coutinho, who was close to joining Barcelona during this past summer. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski will miss Bayern Munich’s UCL match against Celtic due to injury. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing PSG fullback Thomas Meunier. (REPORT)

Alvaro Morata says he misses living in Italy while adding that he should have never left Juventus to return to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Werder Bremen has fired manager Alexander Nouri after going winless through the first 10 matches of the season. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders grinded to a tie in Vancouver. (READ)

Sunday’s European schedule saw Girona stun Real Madrid. (READ)

Manchester United edged Tottenham to headline Saturday’s European action. (READ)

Following a week loaded with relocation rumors, the Columbus Crew provided an emotional win. (READ)

Zack Steffen took a major step forward by leading the Crew past Atlanta United. (READ)

The Houston Dynamo continue to ride their home form as they head towards a clash with the Portland Timbers. (READ)

After falling out of form towards the tail end of the season, Sporting KC suffered another early exit. (READ)

Despite the playoff heartbreak Atlanta United reflected on what was a “great” first season. (READ)