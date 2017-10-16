Must-See Goal: Timothy Weah

The U.S. U-17 National Team made easy work of Paraguay in the Round of 16 in the U-17 World Cup on Monday.
One big reason why was Tim Weah’s hat trick, which included this stunner from outside the penalty area.
Just about as good as it gets. We could have used some of that last Tuesday.
…….And to top that off his dad, GEORGE WEAH, IS THE NEW PRESIDENT OF THE WEST AFRICAN COUNTRY LIBERIA!!!!
not yet he isn’t. He still needs to win the 2nd round of the Liberian election.
