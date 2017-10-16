Must-See Goal: Timothy Weah

The U.S. U-17 National Team made easy work of Paraguay in the Round of 16 in the U-17 World Cup on Monday.

One big reason why was Tim Weah’s hat trick, which included this stunner from outside the penalty area.

That was Weah’s second of the match and it put the U.S. up 2-0 in the match. The squad moves on to face either England or Japan in the quarterfinals on Saturday.