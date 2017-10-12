NYCFC season finale moved to Citi Field

New York City FC is being kicked out if their own home again.

The club announced today they are moving their final home match of the regular season against Columbus Crew SC to Citi Field in Queens due to the New York Yankees making the American League Championship Series in the MLB Playoffs.

The ALCS is set to wrap up by October 21, but there will not be enough time to convert the ballpark into its soccer configuration before the match should the series go the distance. The time constraints would only get worse if the Yankees advance to the World Series. The club are taking the advance step of moving the match to avoid having to do so on short notice.

“While we are happy for our partners, the New York Yankees, we understand that relocating a home game is a significant challenge for fans,” NYCFC club president Jon Patricof said. “We feel Citi Field will give our team the best chance of success on the field and provide a good environment for our incredible fans.”

The match will still kick off at 4 p.m.

This is the second time NYCFC have been forced out of Yankee Stadium this year and it may not be the last. They moved a match to East Hartford, Connecticut last month and may need to rework a playoff game out or two to accommodate the World Series and/or college football at the venue.