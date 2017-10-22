Quakes get in, Timbers top West as MLS playoff field is set

Decision Day provided plenty of drama and a series of early goals and, when the dust settled, the playoff picture was set.

In the East, we knew Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls were locked into first and sixth, respectively, but everything else was up for grabs. Due to a draw with the Columbus Crew, NYCFC was in danger, but an Atlanta United draw saw Patrick Vieira’s side hold on. As a result, Atlanta will face the Crew while the Red Bulls will visit the Chicago Fire.

The West saw plenty of drama as well. With the San Jose Earthquakes’ tie over Minnesota United, the Quakes fell out of the postseason while opening the door for Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas. Both sides took care of business, but it was RSL that jumped into the sixth-seed with a win over Sporting KC.

At the top of the table, the Portland Timbers’ win over the Vancouver Whitecaps pushed them into first place while the Seattle Sounders jumped into second place with a win in spite of a Clint Dempsey dismissal. As a result, the Whitecaps fall to third and face an opening round match.

Here’s a closer look at the complete playoff picture following the conclusion of the regular season:

EAST

1. Toronto FC

2. NYCFC

3. Chicago Fire

4. Atlanta United

5. Columbus Crew

6. New York Red Bulls

WEST

1. Portland Timbers

2. Seattle Sounders

3. Vancouver Whitecaps

4. Houston Dynamo

5. Sporting KC

6. San Jose Earthquakes