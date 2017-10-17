Reports: Laurent Blanc, Sam Allardyce interested in USMNT job

A lot of big names will be linked to the U.S. Men’s National Team job in the coming weeks, and one of the early names to arise is that of a former French star and Les Bleus manager.
According to France Football, Laurent Blanc is reportedly among the potential candidates for the USMNT coaching gig. According to the report, Blanc has previously shown an interest in American soccer, including in MLS and the new Los Angeles FC project.
Meanwhile, ESPNFC is also reporting that former England manager Sam Allardyce is also interested in the job. Allardyce lost the Three Lions job last September as part of an undercover sting but recently helped save Crystal Palace from relegation.
Blanc, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the country’s history, took charge of Les Bleus from 2010-12 after previously managing Bordeaux. Blanc stepped down as manager of France following a quarterfinal loss to eventual champions Spain at Euro 2012. Following the France job, Blanc managed Paris Saint-Germain, winning the league three times before departing the club due to a lack of Champions League success.
Allardyce played in the old NASL and reportedly sees the opportunity to lead the U.S. as a major sporting opportunity. His time with the Tampa Bay Rowdies reportedly served as a major influence on his managerial career and the Englishman would like to be the coach that leads the U.S. back to prominence in CONCACAF.
Regardless of the names linked, the USMNT is unlikely to appoint a manager in the immediate future. President Sunil Gulati says the federation expects to take its time with appointing a manager and that an interim boss is set to take over for November friendlies. The search for a permanent coach could extend into 2018 with most of the world’s top managers looking for work following the 2018 World Cup.
My own opinion is, the USSF preaches the 4-3-3 and has instituted it at every level except the senior team. A rebuild is needed and we’d be foolish to do anything except do a full implementation of the system we’re already running at virtually every level of youth soccer…or what was the point?
Do Blanc or Allardyce really run that scheme? Dunno, just asking. I seem to recall Allardyce being your typical English hard-nosed, defensive-minded coach (which we don’t need), but I know nothing about Blanc.
I can’t believe patrick Vieira is not being considered for the job.
First off, why would Vieira be interested in this job? He clearly has higher ambitions than US soccer coach. He is a young up and coming manager and this is not a glamourous job. He may have a more high profile club job coming soon.
Also,We have 0 idea who is actually being considered. None of us are in the room for these discussions. I just hope we allow the USSF Presidential situation to sort itself out beofre naming a permanenet manager.
Yup, no point hiring someone if Gulati is gone. Whoever, is the head of USSF in 2018 the first thing on their agenda is to create a committee comprised of a think tank from different futbol regions. The committee will offer comprehensive insights into various countries youth development and senior level systems, but most of all offer insights into the positives and negatives of the current USMNT.
This hire is almost at the same place the US was prior to Klinsmann hire. However, I would say the player pool is larger but vastly unproven at he professional level. The next step is bridge the gap for what Klinsmann’s unsuccessful ambitious vision was.
This is an appealing job for an ambitious coaching willing to live the job for the next five years. Literally will themselves and sell themselves to everyone associated with US Soccer. Most of all get the best 25 players ready for 2022.
What this means just like with Klinsmann a lot of different players will be brought into friendliest and tournaments. The biggest hurdle is determine what system will allow the best eleven to succeed and how the bring the best out of the player pool. Rather then think 442 or 4231, or 433, think about dexterity in a teams focus on the pitch. A group of individuals that will to work as a team on and off the field
Big Sam Alladyce would be a great selection.
Did you mean Sam Allardyce? I’m sure he has no interest and zero interest from USSF
why are people even entertaining these rumors? we all know that a permanent manager won’t be named until the next USSF president is chosen. even if sunil tried to pull a power move and name one and ends up losing the election, we all know that the new president could/would replace the manager with their pick, if they didnt think that he/she was the right person for the job.
the fact that people are getting all worked up about who the next permanent manager will be RIGHT NOW is laughable…
I imagine there will be a lot of agents floating their clients name out there for reasons beyond sincere interest in the post. Additionally, I imagine the federation will float some names out there to appease the fans.
I remain neutral until an actual name is interview/hired. Going to be a lot of smoke with very little fire in the coming weeks/months. I’m almost anticipating an internal candidate being given the caretaker role and eventually being named permanent manager – which will be incredibly underwhelming.
In otherwords, I’m not getting my hopes up with the same people in charge making the hiring decisions.
i think everyone would be SHOCKED if it wasnt tab ramos in the interim. win-win for him, as he gets to treat it like a trial. if its not for him, he goes back to youth teams.
i imagine there are a lot of divided opinions in USSF right now. the logical thing to do is appoint an interim manager, someone like Tab Ramos or Brad Freidel, and pick the new long term manager after the World Cup and USSF Elections. That said, who knows if Ramos or other likely candidates even wants that? or if he is negotiating for more.
the interim/logical path also doesn’t bode well for Sunil and his attempt at a reelection; from his perspective he needs to be part of solution and long term plan before February. I see any recommendation for a long term solution, like Blanc, as a Sunil pick.
Blanc sounds like a great manager for the US, but its a much more complicated situation that just finding the best resume of interested managers.
Before anyone gets to worked up about this rumor, the France Football article only says that he has not closed down the possibility of considering the USMNT coaching job (what coach is ever going to close down any potential job?). It doesn’t say he’s actually interested in it. Although it says he did turn down offers from Turkish clubs and Chinese clubs, so he is being somewhat selective. And it says he was considered for the LAFC gig, but not clear if he turned them down or if the club went another direction.
You don’t go from coaching France and PSG to some crap team, so it would have to be the right set up for him. Not sure what formation he favors, but this candidate will need to take the long view to coaching this team since the next WC won’t be for 5 years and Copa America isn’t until 2020.
