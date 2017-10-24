Report: Pete Vagenas relieved of Galaxy GM duties, Sigi Schmid put in charge of player decisions

Some major changes are coming to the LA Galaxy front office.

According to the LA Times, Galaxy general manager Pete Vagenas has been relieved of his duties but will remain with the club as Vice President of Soccer Operations. Head coach Sigi Schmid will now take control of all player personnel decisions.

Vagenas was named the Galaxy’s GM in November 2016 following Bruce Arena’s move to the U.S. Men’s National Team. The two-time MLS Cup-winning midfielder oversaw moves for Jermaine Jones, Joao Pedro, Jonathan dos Santos and Romain Alessandrini during his time in charge.

However, the Galaxy sputtered all throughout 2017, prompting the firing of head coach Curt Onalfo midway through the season. The club finished with an 8-18-8 record, good for the worst finish in franchise history.