Report: Pete Vagenas relieved of Galaxy GM duties, Sigi Schmid put in charge of player decisions

Some major changes are coming to the LA Galaxy front office.
According to the LA Times, Galaxy general manager Pete Vagenas has been relieved of his duties but will remain with the club as Vice President of Soccer Operations. Head coach Sigi Schmid will now take control of all player personnel decisions.
Vagenas was named the Galaxy’s GM in November 2016 following Bruce Arena’s move to the U.S. Men’s National Team. The two-time MLS Cup-winning midfielder oversaw moves for Jermaine Jones, Joao Pedro, Jonathan dos Santos and Romain Alessandrini during his time in charge.
However, the Galaxy sputtered all throughout 2017, prompting the firing of head coach Curt Onalfo midway through the season. The club finished with an 8-18-8 record, good for the worst finish in franchise history.
What’s the deal with the TAM. First you got GAM and then TAM. Next thing you know they’ll be handing out YAM with SPAM and HAM. I can’t take it anymore.
LikeLike
@John, SAM I AM, who ate my green eggs and HAM. Maybe they should just realize that not paying Tim Leiwke what he wanted was and mistake and throw some big money at him and bring back the guy that built their championship teams.
LikeLike
Shouldn’t be surprised when you make MLS 1.0 quality hires you get failing results.
LikeLike
@Old School, +1000. And moving the GM role also under Sigi is only going to make the Galaxy’s player transactions worse moving forward too. Not that I care I’m an Atlanta fan.
LikeLike
So the guy who couldn’t coach this team out of a paper bag is not being fired, but instead is given other responsibilities within the organization?! Yeah, that makes sense. Bruce may have blown it with WCQ, but at least you knew the LAG would be competitive each year when he was there. It’s like clown school over there now…
LikeLike