U.S. Men's National Team

Report: Portugal friendly to be only USMNT match of November window

It appears the November international break will feature just one match for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

According to ESPN, the U.S. will only play Portugal as part of the November international break, which runs from the 6-14. The U.S. is set to face the reigning Euro champions in Portugal on Nov. 14.

Previously, U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said the federation was aiming to have two European-based matches during the November break, but it appears the U.S. will play just one before heading towards the new year.

The U.S. has yet to name a coach for that Portugal match as the club is expected to name an interim manager in the coming weeks.

  • jb

    May be a good move to minimize USMNT commitments until the dust settles with the USSF. Might mean no January camp either. It’s going to be a long boring winter for USMNT fans. To then be followed by a long boring summer…

    • Ali Dia

      Man that’s the truth. I’m excited for when we get to start talking about Olympic qualifying. Or at least, I’m trying to be….

