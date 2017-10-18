Report: Portugal friendly to be only USMNT match of November window

It appears the November international break will feature just one match for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

According to ESPN, the U.S. will only play Portugal as part of the November international break, which runs from the 6-14. The U.S. is set to face the reigning Euro champions in Portugal on Nov. 14.

Previously, U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said the federation was aiming to have two European-based matches during the November break, but it appears the U.S. will play just one before heading towards the new year.

The U.S. has yet to name a coach for that Portugal match as the club is expected to name an interim manager in the coming weeks.