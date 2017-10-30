Report: Rapids close to hiring New Zealand boss Anthony Hudson as new head coach

The Colorado Rapids are close to bringing in New Zealand head coach Anthony Hudson to replace the departed Pablo Mastroeni, according to Goal.com.

“We know who we want, and I’m very happy to say that we’re in the final stages,” Rapids sporting director Padraig Smith said.

The deal is reportedly not set in stone, as Hudson could wish to remain with New Zealand national team should they qualify for the World Cup. They face Peru in a two legged playoff on November 11 and 15.

Hudson is a very well travelled coach who’s experience in the United States is limited to a defunct team in a defunct league, USL-2’s Real Maryland. He coached their from 2008 to 2010 before working as an assistant at Tottenham.

He took to international management with the Bahrain U-23 side and ended up leading their senior team for a year before stepping down and taking the New Zealand job in the summer of 2014.

As of now, the Rapids will keep the same technical staff around after the hiring, including interim head coach Steve Cooke.

Other candidates have reportedly been considered as well, including U.S. U-17 National Team head coach John Hackworth, Columbus Crew assistant Josh Woff, and Stanford University coach Jeremy Gunn.