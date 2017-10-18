San Diego NASL franchise to be named 1904 FC

We now know what to call the NASL’s San Diego expansion franchise.

The club released a statement announcing their name as 1904 FC.

“A name inspired for and by the people of its representative city. A fellow supporter and most importantly, a San Diegan, suggested 1904, deriving from S, the 19th letter of the alphabet, paired with D, the 4th letter, making 1904 an iconic name for San Diego soccer.”

1904 FC was founded by former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker Demba Ba, who loves the name and what it represents.

“We believe in the people of San Diego. Our name reflects our commitment to the city and street culture,” he said. “The number is already iconic in San Diego, now it will stand for the passion and pride of our region.”

The club’s colors will be black and white, which the club also says has unique meaning.

“1904 FC’s colors are as simple as the game itself. A game where one team must score just one more goal than the other. Black and white also represent both the darkness (challenges) of sports and the light (victory).”

The clubs ownership team includes other famous European players Eden Hazard, Yohan Cabaye, and Moussa Sow. They will begin play in the NASL for the 2018 season.