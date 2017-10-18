San Diego NASL franchise to be named 1904 FC

We now know what to call the NASL’s San Diego expansion franchise.
The club released a statement announcing their name as 1904 FC.
“A name inspired for and by the people of its representative city. A fellow supporter and most importantly, a San Diegan, suggested 1904, deriving from S, the 19th letter of the alphabet, paired with D, the 4th letter, making 1904 an iconic name for San Diego soccer.”
1904 FC was founded by former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker Demba Ba, who loves the name and what it represents.
“We believe in the people of San Diego. Our name reflects our commitment to the city and street culture,” he said. “The number is already iconic in San Diego, now it will stand for the passion and pride of our region.”
The club’s colors will be black and white, which the club also says has unique meaning.
“1904 FC’s colors are as simple as the game itself. A game where one team must score just one more goal than the other. Black and white also represent both the darkness (challenges) of sports and the light (victory).”
The clubs ownership team includes other famous European players Eden Hazard, Yohan Cabaye, and Moussa Sow. They will begin play in the NASL for the 2018 season.
Is 1904 a real thing in San Diego?
First I ever heard of it. It sounds like a year and that has no meaning. Years that have meaning are 1769, the year of the first mission in California which was in San Diego, and 1851 when San Diego was incorporated.
—
This is so cringe-inducing.
The City flag is red, white, and yellow and some combination of those would be much more appealing, I think.
I like it reminds me of SouthPark, the way Tweek’s dad always talks like a coffee commercial
As someone born and raised in the city, I don’t care for this name. They could have come up with something better. But, just glad they have a NASL team and a good ownership group.
1904 is code for whale’s vagina.
As an Atlanta United fan, it’s good to see another team choose a stupid name.
