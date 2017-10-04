SBI Facebook Q&A set for 1 p.m.

With World Cup qualifiers around the corner and the MLS playoff picture continuing to head up, it’s time for an SBI Facebook Q&A.

SBI managing editor Ryan Tolmich will be answering reader questions on Wednesday on the SBI Facebook page starting at 1 p.m., taking on topics ranging from the USMNT to MLS to European soccer and even pop culture questions about movies and TV shows.

Submit your questions on Facebook throughout the afternoon or tweet your questions @SBISoccer using the hashtag #AskSBIOctober to get involved.

Send your questions our way!

