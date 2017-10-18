SBI MLS Power Rankings: Week 33

With one week left in the Major League Soccer regular season, there are plenty of teams heating up at the right time.

There are also teams holding on to their respective playoff lives, with tricky matches ahead on Decision Day.

Here’s how our power rankings shape up after the penultimate Sunday of the season:

SBI MLS POWER RANKINGS (WEEK 31)



1 (Last Week- 1). TORONTO FC (20-5-8)

LAST WEEK: Beat Montreal Impact, 1-0, on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: at Atlanta United on Sunday.

OUTLOOK: Toronto FC tied the record single-season point total with a win over the Impact on Sunday. However, if you’re hoping Decision Day’s clash with Atlanta will be a playoff preview, you might want to change your expectations.

————————

2. (2) VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (15-11-7)

LAST WEEK: Tied, 1-1, with San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: at Portland Timbers on Sunday.

OUTLOOK: The Whitecaps closed their home schedule with a draw against the Earthquakes. That leaves them with a need to win in Portland on Decision Day to secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

————————

3. (4) PORTLAND TIMBERS (14-11-8)

LAST WEEK: Beat D.C. United, 4-0, on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: vs. Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

OUTLOOK: The Timbers have everything to play for on Decision Day as the Whitecaps come to town. A win could give them the No. 1 seed in the West.

——————

4. (6) SEATTLE SOUNDERS (13-9-11)

LAST WEEK: Beat FC Dallas, 4-0, on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: vs. Colorado Rapids on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: The Sounders are one of three Cascadia teams in the fight for the No. 1 seed in the West. They’ll be hoping the Timbers and Whitecaps draw or the Timbers win and they make up goal differential while beating up on the Rapids at home.

————————

5. (3) NEW YORK CITY FC (16-9-8)

LAST WEEK: Lost to New England Revolution, 2-1, on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: vs. Columbus Crew on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: NYCFC is still in second place with 56 points, but it’ll need to do work at Citi Field on Decision Day to secure the second Eastern Conference bye.

————————

6. (7) COLUMBUS CREW (16-12-5)

LAST WEEK: Beat Orlando City, 1-0, on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: at New York City FC on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: Despite all the turmoil going on off the field, the Crew are in fifth place in the East, and if things go their way, they could host a knockout-round game at Mapfre Stadium.

————————

7. (7) CHICAGO FIRE (16-10-7)

LAST WEEK: Beat Philadelphia Union, 3-2, on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: at Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

OUTLOOK: The Fire might have the most to lose in the East on Decision Day as they visit a Dyanmo team in need of a win and NYCFC and Atlanta play at home.

————————

8. (8) ATLANTA UNITED (15-9-9)



LAST WEEK: Tied, 0-0, at New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: vs. Toronto FC on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: Atlanta could finish anywhere from second to fifth on Decision Day. The Five Stripes must take care of business at home against Toronto and see where the chips fall elsewhere. A win would secure at least one home game in the postseason.

————————

9. (9) SPORTING KANSAS CITY (12-8-13)

LAST WEEK: Tied 0-0 vs. Houston Dynamo.

THIS WEEK: at Real Salt Lake on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: Sporting KC has stumbled at home recently, which means it is in a precarious situation entering Decision Day. A win allows Peter Vermes’ men to host a knockout-round game, but the No. 1 seed may be out of reach.

————————

10. (11) NEW YORK RED BULLS (13-12-8)

LAST WEEK: Tied 0-0 vs. Atlanta United.

THIS WEEK: at D.C. United on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: The Red Bulls are locked into the sixth position in the East, which means D.C. won’t get the chance to spoil their playoff hopes in the RFK Stadium farewell. It also means Jesse Marsch will get a chance to rest some of his starters.

————————

11. (12) HOUSTON DYNAMO (12-10-11)

LAST WEEK: Tied, 0-0, at Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: vs. Chicago Fire on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: The Dynamo rebounded from a rough spell of form to clinch a playoff spot in the penultimate weekend of the season. It looks like they’ll be the No. 5 seed, but a win over the Fire could boost them higher.

————————

12. (13) SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (12-14-7)

LAST WEEK: Tied 1-1 at Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: vs. Minnesota United on Sunday.

OUTLOOK: The Quakes earned a vital point on the road in Vancouver that moved them into sixth place entering Decision Day. All the Quakes have to do is beat Minnesota and they’ll be in the playoffs.

———————

13. (10) REAL SALT LAKE (12-14-6)

LAST WEEK: Lost, 1-0, at Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: vs. Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: It all comes down to Decision Day for the Claret and Cobalt. Real Salt Lake must defeat Sporting KC and hope San Jose and FC Dallas slip up on Sunday.

————————————————

14. (14) NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (12-15-6)

LAST WEEK: Beat New York City FC, 2-1, on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: at Montreal Impact on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: The Revolution have taken points from three of their last four games and they’ll try to finish on a strong note in Montreal on Decision Day.

————————

15. (15) MINNESOTA UNITED (10-17-6)



LAST WEEK: Lost, 3-0, at LA Galaxy on Sunday.



THIS WEEK: at San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: The Loons will be thrust into the role of spoiler on Decision Day as they look to earn their fourth road win of 2017 in San Jose.

————————

16. (16) MONTREAL IMPACT (11-16-6)

LAST WEEK: Lost, 1-0, at Toronto FC on Sunday.



THIS WEEK: vs. New England Revolution on Sunday.

OUTLOOK: The Impact have lost eight of their last nine matches and have a chance to salvage a lost season with a victory heading into 2018 on Decision Day.



————————

17. (17) FC DALLAS (10-10-13)

LAST WEEK: Lost, 4-0, at Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: vs. LA Galaxy on Sunday.

OUTLOOK: FC Dallas has done the unthinkable and dropped from Supporters’ Shield winners to out of the playoffs at the moment. Oscar Pareja’s men need a win over the Galaxy and help to sneak into the postseason.

————————

18. (19) PHILADELPHIA UNION (10-14-9)

LAST WEEK: Lost, 3-2, at Chicago Fire on Sunday.



THIS WEEK: vs. Orlando City on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: The Union blew a lead on the road in Chicago and will try to enter the offseason on a high note with a win over Orlando on Decision Day.

————————

19. (21) LA GALAXY (8-17-8)

LAST WEEK: Beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: at FC Dallas on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: The Galaxy have improved in recent weeks with a win and two ties in their last three games. Sigi Schmid’s men will try to finish strong with a surprising result versus FC Dallas.

————————

20. (20) ORLANDO CITY (10-14-9)

LAST WEEK: Lost, 1-0, vs. Columbus Crew on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: at Philadelphia Union on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: The Lions have one victory dating back to September 9. They’ll try to avoid their 10th road loss against the Union.

————————

21. (22) COLORADO RAPIDS (9-18-6)

LAST WEEK: Beat Real Salt Lake, 1-0, on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: at Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

OUTLOOK: The Rapids have taken seven points from their last three games and have moved out of the Western Conference basement in the process.

————————

22. (18) D.C. UNITED (9-19-5)

LAST WEEK: Lost, 4-0, at Portland Timbers on Sunday.

THIS WEEK: vs. New York Red Bulls on Sunday.



OUTLOOK: D.C. will face its biggest rival on an emotional afternoon as the club says goodbye to RFK Stadium.