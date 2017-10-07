SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic

The U.S. Men’s National Team needed a big game from its rising star and they got nothing less than the best international performance of his young career.

Christian Pulisic announced himself early with a stellar goal within eight minutes of play. The finish showed off his deft first touch, breakneck pace, and precise finishing ability. Speaking of his precision, his pass to pick out Jozy Altidore for the second goal of the match was picture perfect, earning Pulisic honors as SBI USMNT Man of the Match.

Pulisic was the target of Panamanian physical abuse all night long and was subbed off in the 57th minute to save him for Tuesday’s massive away clash at Trinidad and Tobago.

But Pulisic didn’t thrash Panama all by himself. Jozy Altidore had a pair of goals. Bobby Wood had one of his own to go along with some fantastic movement both on and off the ball. DeAndre Yedlin and Paul Arriola were fantastic out wide, as well.

What do you think of Pulisic’s standout performance in Orlando and who else made their presence felt in a much needed USMNT?

Share your thoughts in below.