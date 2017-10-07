SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic

The U.S. Men’s National Team needed a big game from its rising star and they got nothing less than the best international performance of his young career.

Christian Pulisic announced himself early with a stellar goal within eight minutes of play. The finish showed off his deft first touch, breakneck pace, and precise finishing ability. Speaking of his precision, his pass to pick out Jozy Altidore for the second goal of the match was picture perfect, earning Pulisic honors as SBI USMNT Man of the Match.

Pulisic was the target of Panamanian physical abuse all night long and was subbed off in the 57th minute to save him for Tuesday’s massive away clash at Trinidad and Tobago.

But Pulisic didn’t thrash Panama all  by himself. Jozy Altidore had a pair of goals. Bobby Wood had one of his own to go along with some fantastic movement both on and off the ball. DeAndre Yedlin and Paul Arriola were fantastic out wide, as well.

What do you think of Pulisic’s standout performance in Orlando and who else made their presence felt in a much needed USMNT?

Share your thoughts in below.

  • Keeping it Real

    This team takes off when the team is centered around Pulisic and not Michael Bradley. Michael Bradley should be all-over the Panamanian defenders making it known that he has Pulisic back, instead once again he allows this to happen. Pure Jealousy? if not, then Michael Bradley is no longer the player he used to be and is riding on the old golden boy network all the way through the world cup.

    • johnnyrazor

      -Reply for Keeping it Unreal
      That would have been the stupidest thing to do. The US was clearly prepared to withstand the shenanigans of Panama and not retaliate. It was probably as mature of a game I’ve seen us play in a while. If Bradley sticks up for Pulisic and picks up a yellow he’s gone next game leaving Acosta (who’s been average for FCD since the GC and McCarty). The same for Arriola, Besler and Yedlin so if you want to criticize someone for not taking a knock on someone blame Nagbe. Once down 3-0, Panama’s strategy was to commit yellow card offenses hoping to draw a red card retaliation, have you forgotten Ecuador and Paraguay last Summer holding on for dear life after needless red cards.

    • Clover362

      Bradley has been on a yellow for the last 3 matches. I think Bradley has been cautious with challenges as a result.

  • bizzy

    “EVERYTHING TONIGHT WAS SIGNED PULISIC” 🙂 ……wow, creativity, passing, speed (oh my goodness what speed on the field does #PulisicandYedlin!!!!), the kid was amazing

  • Clover362

    Wood deserves mention. Started the 1st goal sequence, drew the penalty, and scored 1 himself. He could have had a hat trick if he were just a bit more clinical in his finishing.

