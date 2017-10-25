SBI's 2017 MLS Playoff Predictions

Playoff season is upon us, and that means it’s time to predict how things will play out when the best teams in MLS collide.
MLS play always tends to be unpredictable, especially when the postseason rolls around, but the SBI editorial staff took a crack at mapping out the upcoming playoff picture. There are sure to be some major surprises along the way, and plenty of gloating from anyone who can accurately predict the results of what should be a crazy month of soccer.
With that said, here are SBI’s staff picks for the 2017 MLS Playoffs:
RYAN TOLMICH, Managing Editor
WEST
Knockout Rounds: Whitecaps beat Earthquakes, Sporting KC beats Dynamo
Semifinal Round: Timbers beat Sporting KC, Whitecaps beat Sounders
Conference Final: Timbers beat Whitecaps
EAST
Knockout Round: Fire beat Red Bulls, Atlanta United beats Crew
Semifinal Round: Toronto FC beats Fire, Atlanta United beats NYCFC
Conference Final: Toronto FC beats Atlanta United
MLS Cup Final: Toronto FC beats Timbers
Regardless of what happens over the next month or so, Toronto FC will be in the conversation as one of the best teams in MLS history. A win at BMO Field to close the season would all but lock up the debate of whether or not they are the best. There’s motivation aplenty for Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco and co. and, with pieces like Justin Morrow and Victor Vasquez playing a vital role, TFC has a chance to prove its a juggernaut unlike any seen in MLS history.
JOE TANSEY, Assistant Editor
WEST
Knockout Rounds: Whitecaps beat Earthquakes, Sporting KC beats Dynamo
Semifinals: Timbers beat Sporting KC, Sounders beat Whitecaps
Conference Final: Sounders beat Timbers
EAST
Knockout Rounds: Fire beat Red Bulls, Atlanta United beats Crew
Semifinals: Atlanta United beats TFC, NYCFC beat Fire
Conference Final: NYCFC beats Atlanta United
MLS Cup Final: NYCFC beats Sounders
NYCFC has flown under the radar a bit with the success of Toronto and Atlanta in the East, but they’re poised for a big postseason run. Having MLS Cup at Yankee Stadium might not be great for optics, but MLS Cup will have plenty of fireworks with David Villa scoring the game-winning goal and cementing his legacy as one of the best players ever in MLS.
JOE HOJNACKI, Assistant Editor
WEST
Knockout Rounds: Whitecaps beat Earthquakes, Dynamo beats Sporting KC
Semifinal Round: Timbers beat Dynamo, Whitecaps beat Sounders
Conference Final: Timbers beat Whitecaps
EAST
Knockout Rounds: Fire beat Red Bulls, Atlanta United beats Crew
Semifinal Round: Toronto FC beats Fire, Atlanta United beats NYCFC
Conference Final: Toronto FC beats Atlanta United
MLS Cup Final: Toronto FC beats Timbers
Toronto FC set an MLS record for most points in a single season for a reason. They are far and away the best team in the more competitive Eastern Conference. Nothing will be able to stop Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, and that entire squad from lifting the cup at the end of this tournament.
PARDEEP CATTRY, Staff Writer
WEST
Knockout Round: Earthquakes beat Whitecaps, Sporting KC beats Dynamo
Semifinal Round: Timbers beat Earthquakes, Sounders beat Sporting KC
Conference Final: Timbers beat Sounders
EAST
Knockout Round: Red Bulls beat Fire, Atlanta beats Crew
Semifinal Rounds: Toronto FC beats Red Bulls, Atlanta beat NYCFC
Conference Final: Toronto FC beats Atlanta
MLS Cup Final: Timbers beat Toronto FC
MLS Cup is TFC’s to lose, and this being MLS, the expected outcome won’t come that easily. The Timbers win even in a season where the East has reigned supreme on the back of MVP candidate Diego Valeri.
GLENN CROOKS, Staff Writer
WEST
Knockout Rounds: Earthquakes beat Whitecaps, Dynamo beat Sporting KC
Semifinal Round: Timbers beat Earthquakes, Sounders beat Dynamo
Conference Final: Timbers beat Sounders
EAST
Knockout Rounds: Red Bulls beat Fire, Atlanta United beats Crew
Semifinal Round: Toronto FC beats Red Bulls, NYCFC beats Atlanta United
Conference Final: Toronto FC beats NYCFC
MLS Cup Final: Toronto FC beats Timbers
TRISTAN D’AMOURS, Staff Writer
WEST
Knockout Rounds: Whitecaps beat Earthquakes, Sporting KC beats Dynamo
Semifinal Round: Timbers beat Sporting KC, Sounders beat Whitecaps
Conference Final: Timbers beat Sounders
EAST
Knockout Rounds: Red Bulls beat Fire, Atlanta United beats Crew
Semifinal Rounds: Toronto FC beat Red Bulls, Atlanta United beats NYCFC
Conference Final: Atlanta United beats Toronto FC
MLS Cup Final: Atlanta United beats Timbers
Atlanta United has the firepower to start with positive momentum in the knockout round and create a surprise run to the final. There, they will deny the Timbers to fully write in Atlanta’s place in league history.
JOE GOLDSTEIN, Staff Writer
WEST
Knockout Rounds: Earthquakes beat Whitecaps, Dynamo beat Sporting KC
Semifinal Round: Timbers beat Earthquakes, Dynamo beat Sounders
Conference Final: Timbers beat Dynamo
EAST
Knockout Rounds: Fire beat Red Bulls, Atlanta United beats Crew
Semifinal Round: Toronto FC beats Fire, Atlanta beats NYC
Conference Final: Toronto FC beats Atlanta
MLS Cup Final: Toronto FC beats Timbers
The most important player to TFC is Victor Vazquez. As long as Vazquez stays healthy, they can beat any of the other playoff teams through sheer will. The Eastern Conference is stronger than the West top to bottom, and the top of the East is too good for whoever survives the West.
LARRY HENRY, Staff Writer
WEST
Knockout Rounds: Whitecaps beat Earthquakes, Sporting KC beats Dynamo
Semifinal Round: Timbers beat Whitecaps, Sporting KC beat Sounders
Conference Final: Timbers beat Sounders
EAST
Knockout Rounds: Red Bulls beat Fire, Atlanta United beats Crew
Semifinal Round: Toronto FC beats Red Bulls, Atlanta United beats NYCFC
Conference Final: Toronto FC beats Atlanta United
MLS Cup Final: Toronto FC beats Timbers
Toronto FC is looking to shake off the heartbreaking final defeat to the Sounders from a year ago, and this year is one where they get it done in prime fashion. No matter how many men you stick on Sebastian Giovinco, the star forward will carry the Canadian club to the 2017 MLS Cup.
JASON MITCHELL, Staff Writer
WEST
Knockout Rounds: Earthquakes beat Whitecaps, Dynamo beat Sporting KC
Semifinal Round: Timbers beat Earthquakes, Sounders beat Dynamo
Conference Final: Sounders beat Timbers
EAST
Knockout Rounds: Fire beat Red Bulls, Atlanta United beats Crew
Semifinal Round: TFC beats ATL, NYCFC beats Fire
Conference Final: TFC beats NYCFC
MLS Cup Final: TFC beats Sounders
Anything can (and usually does) happen in the MLS playoffs. But for the first time in recent memory, it feels relatively safe to pick the Supporters’ Shield winner to hoist MLS Cup. TFC outplayed the Sounders for most of last year’s final, and has dominated the league from wire-to-wire in this record-setting season. The Anschutz Trophy heads north of the border in 2017.
CARL SETTERLUND, Staff Writer
WEST
Knockout Rounds: Whitecaps beat Earthquakes, Dynamo beat Sporting KC
Semifinal Round: Timbers beat Dynamo, Sounders beat Whitecaps
Conference Final: Sounders beat Timbers
EAST
Knockout Rounds: Red Bulls beat Fire, Atlanta United beats Crew
Semifinal Round: Toronto FC beats Fire, Atlanta beats NYCFC
Conference Final: Atlanta United beat TFC
MLS Cup Final: Atlanta United beats Sounders
Everything breaks Atlanta’s way in the playoffs, including Bradley, Altidore and co. with another letdown in a big spot. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is rocking and United’s Designated Player strategy becomes the model for the rest of MLS.
JOEL SORIA, Staff Writer
WEST
Knockout Rounds: Earthquakes beat Whitecaps, Dynamo beats Sporting KC
Semifinal Round: Timbers beat Earthquakes, Dynamo beats Sounders
Conference Final: Timbers beat Dynamo
EAST
Knockout Round: Fire beats Red Bulls, Atlanta United beats Crew
Semifinal Round: Toronto FC beats Fire, Atlanta United beats NYCFC
Conference Final: Toronto FC beats Atlanta United
MLS Cup Final: Toronto FC beats Timbers
A historic season is only historic with some silverware when all the dust settles. Toronto FC’s historic fierce attack and disciplined backline will prove to be too much for Caleb Porter and his Timbers in the MLS Cup Final.
For the predictors, the Fire cannot play Toronto in the Conference Semi-Final. Toronto (or Portland) plays the highest remaining seed which would not be the third-place team in the conference.
I meant lowest remaining seed.
I hope 2 of you guys are right! Atlanta United FC to the podium! It would be nice for us but it is a long shot.
