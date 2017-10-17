Soccer Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

It’s a Champions League day on Tuesday, and Christian Pulisic is set to take the field for Borussia Dortmund.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star is in the lineup for Borussia Dortmund in a match against Cypriot side Apoel. Meanwhile, the day’s marquee matchup comes from Madrid as Real Madrid hosts Tottenham in heavyweight clash.

In the evening, Liga MX action resumes with several Americans eligible to take the field.

Here’s the full rundown of Tuesday’s action:

2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Real Madrid vs. Tottenham

2:45 p.m. – ESPN 3 – Manchester City vs. Napoli

2:45 p.m. – ESPN 3 – Spartak Moscow vs. Sevilla

2:45 p.m. – ESPN 3 – RB Leipzig vs. Porto

2:45 p.m. – ESPN 3 – Monaco vs. Besiktas

2:45 p.m. – ESPN 3 – APOEL vs. Borussia Dortmund

2:45 p.m. – ESPN 3 – Feyenoord vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Maribor vs. Liverpool

8:00 p.m. – Lobos BUAP vs. Club Tijuana – Univision Deportes

9 p.m. – ESPN 3 – Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul

9:45 p.m. – ESPN 3 – Tigres vs. Veracruz

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas vs. Club Leon

Home