Soccer Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

It’s another day filled with UEFA Champions League group stage matches as several global giants take the pitch.
Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain plays, as does his former side of Barelona, and German champions Bayern Munich. The main match comes from London, though, as Chelsea plays host to a tough Roma team.
Liga MX and the NASL are also in action tonight.
Here’s your full lineup:
12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – FK Qarabag vs. Atletico Madrid
2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Anderlecht vs. Paris Saint-Germain
2:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Benfica vs. Mancherster United
2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – CSKA Moscow vs. FC Basel
2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Bayern Munich vs. Celtic
2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Juventus vs. Sporting CP
2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Barcelona vs. Olympiakos
2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Chelsea vs. AS Roma
7 p.m. – beIN SPorts – Jacksonville Armada vs. FC Edmonton
8:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pachuca vs. Toluca
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club America vs. Chivas de Guadalajara
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Puebla vs. Monterrey
