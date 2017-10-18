Soccer Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

It’s another day filled with UEFA Champions League group stage matches as several global giants take the pitch.

Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain plays, as does his former side of Barelona, and German champions Bayern Munich. The main match comes from London, though, as Chelsea plays host to a tough Roma team.

Liga MX and the NASL are also in action tonight.

Here’s your full lineup:

12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – FK Qarabag vs. Atletico Madrid

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Anderlecht vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Benfica vs. Mancherster United

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – CSKA Moscow vs. FC Basel

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Bayern Munich vs. Celtic

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Juventus vs. Sporting CP

2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Barcelona vs. Olympiakos

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Chelsea vs. AS Roma

7 p.m. – beIN SPorts – Jacksonville Armada vs. FC Edmonton

8:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pachuca vs. Toluca

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club America vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Puebla vs. Monterrey