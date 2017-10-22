Sounders trounce Rapids, earn bye

SEATTLE — Well then. Up and down, and back up again: as went much of the year, so went the final regular season match of 2017 for the defending champion Seattle Sounders, a pair of roller-coaster rides jointly ending on a marked high note.

Facing a mightily struggling opponent in the visiting Colorado Rapids, the Sounders posted a 3-0 win in front of 44,370 on Sunday afternoon to finish the season in second place in the Western Conference and earn themselves first-round bye in the 2017 MLS Cup playoffs.

The win came at a high price, however. Clint Dempsey was ejected midway through the first half, receiving a straight red card that will cost him at least the first match of the playoffs if it is not successfully appealed.

The Sounders (14-9-11, 53 points) finish the season tied with the Portland Timbers for the best record in the Western Conference. The Timbers, however, earned the first seed by virtue of winning one more game than the Sounders during the regular season.

Seattle also finishes the regular season having won three of its last four matches, outscoring opponents 10-0 in the three wins.

The Sounders punched their ticket to the second round in a strange match that saw Seattle play a man down for 40 minutes before referee Chris Penso ejected a Rapids player as well.

In just the ninth minute, Dempsey found midseason acquisition Kelvin Leerdam streaking unmarked into the penalty area after Bismark Boateng committed a careless midfield turnover. Leerdam then enjoyed ample time to pick out Will Bruin inside the keeper’s box for a simple volley and the 1-0 lead.

It was Bruin’s 11th goal of the campaign, and his third in the last two matches. It was also Leerdam’s second assist of the season.

Dempsey and Bruin nearly teamed up for a second goal less than five minutes later, but Bruin hit the post after tracking down Dempsey’s through ball behind the defense. The Sounders seemed poised to run the Rapids off the pitch, outshooting the visitors 7-1 in the early going. But Dempsey’s ejection at least temporarily changed the tone of the match.

Penso issued Dempsey a 24th-minute red card after employing video replay to determine Dempsey elbowed defender Mike da Fonte in the face. Dempsey then appeared to sarcastically applaud either or both Penso and da Fonte before jawing nose-to-nose with da Fonte.

Colorado, however, could not capitalize on the advantage, failing to convert a pair of golden opportunities before seeing a player of their own red-carded midway through the second half.

The Rapids mustered only two first-half shots, and only one legitimate opportunity. Stefan Aigner missed a chance to equalize five minutes from half, slipping behind Seattle’s back line and chesting down a ball over the top just outside the 6-yard box. But the German midfielder rushed a bicycle kick, sending a shot directly to waiting goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Colorado striker Dominic Badji then hit the post on a 53rd-minute penalty kick after Penso whistled Harry Shipp for a handball in the penalty area.

Penso awarded the Sounders a penalty kick of their own in the 63rd minute, issuing defender Alex Sjoberg a straight red card for bringing down Bruin as the forward tracked down a cross in the penalty area. Penso initially issued a yellow before reviewing the play and determining the defender denied the Sounders an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. After reviewing the tackle, however, Penso ruled Sjoberg denied the Sounders a goal-scoring opportunity.

Nicolas Lodeiro converted the ensuing penalty kick, driving a low shot past a diving Tim Howard.

The Sounders poured on the pressure down the stretch, and Lodeiro added a third and final goal late in stoppage time, gathering a deflected 50-50 ball before easily besting Howard from 15 yards out.

For the Rapids (9-19-6, 33 points), the loss caps a terrifically disappointing campaign. A year after finishing with the second-best record in Major League Soccer, they finish the 2017 season with the second-worst record in the Western Conference and the third-worst record in the entire league. A team that earned its stripes by building a fortress in its own half of the field frequently looked disjointed and lost in both midfield and defense, and never found any offensive prowess.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Nicolas Lodeiro. The Sounders never did go out and sign a third big-name designated player. Jordan Morris was not on the field on Sunday, and Dempsey was on the pitch for less than 30 minutes. But there was Lodeiro, looking ever more like his dazzling 2016 self, relentless throughout and earning a brace on the eve of the playoffs.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Sjoberg’s red card. Once they enjoyed a man advantage, the Rapids seemed capable of staying in the match. At least until Penso leveled the playing field.

MATCH TO FORGET

This one chooses itself: Clint Dempsey.