Substitute Ayo Akinola fires U.S. U-17s to group stage win over Ghana

After toppling hosts India to open the U-17 World Cup, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team took control of Group A with a win over a familiar World Cup foe.

A late goal from substitute Ayo Akinola sealed a 1-0 win over Ghana on Tuesday in the second match of the U-17 World Cup. With the win, the U.S. moves to six points from two games, giving them a three-point lead atop Group A through two matches.

Akinola’s finish came in the 76th minute, helping the U.S. seal a massive three points. Played in by Chris Goslin, Akinola held off his defender while barreling his way into the box. The TFC product then slid a shot right into the back of the net, sealing a win for the U.S.

The first half started at a methodical past as the U.S. was content to control the ball and slow down play. By and large, they were successful, as the U.S. kept Ghana on their heels and away from the counter attack.

Even with the pace, the U.S. was able to create several good chances. Josh Sargent saw a close-range header saved in the 16th minute on what was likely the best look of the opening half. Blaine Ferri also had a few decent chances, but his two curling efforts went just wide of the post.

The second half started with a Ghana flurry and several chances for the African side. Justin Garces was called upon to make a few early saves while Chris Durkin’s last-gasp block on the line saved a goal in the 47th minute.

With a spot in the knockout round secure, the U.S. looks ahead to Thursday’s group stage finale against Colombia.

  • alndres ventura

    A great victory,Ho my god,Ghana was the world champion,this win put the USABNT in good
    positión,atop whit six points,Justin Garces well saving his net,i can not believet yet,but it is true….Long Live USA, ¡thanks boys!

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
  • Menhir

    Was it me or did the US player who started the goal-scoring sequence (Durkin? #6?) handle the ball to maintain possession when he was tackled just before making the pass that started the play?

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
    • Postmaster

      Yes. That was Durkin winning a scramble and finding the open man for the pivot to Akinola. Durkin had a really strong match. He’d been centerback in the first match and done well, but I think his influence in midfield will see him there more consistently. A very good young player for DCUnited.

      Like

      Reply
      · ·

