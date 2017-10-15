TFC ties MLS record for regular season points in home win over Impact

An early goal from Jozy Altidore was all it took.

After Toronto FC fans lifted the Supporters’ Shield before the game, TFC wanted to avenge their only home loss to bitter rivals Montreal Impact. Not only did they avenge their loss, they re-wrote history with a 1-0 win.

Now tied with the 1998 LA Galaxy, TFC are the all-time MLS co-record holders for points in the regular season with a total of 68.

TFC got to work early on putting the pressure on the only team giving them a home loss this season. At the 16th minute, playing between the Impact’s lines, a set of passes in the middle of the pitch from Michael Bradley to Marky Delgado directed itself forward to Jozy Altidore. The U.S. international quickly adjusted to receiving the ball and beat goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau with a shot towards the far post.

At the very end of the first half stoppage time, Victor Cabrera clipped Sebastian Giovinco inside the 18-yard box as he cut towards the middle. Giovinco’s shot from the spot hit the left post but the referee called to redo the penalty because Crépeau jumped off his line too fast. On his second attempt, the atomic ant hit the very same post as the two team retreated to the locker rooms.

The Impact were certain to have levelled the score at the 50th minute but were denied by both goalposts. Victor Cabrera took a curling shot from 20 yards out and hit the right post, glided along the goal line, hit the left post and flew into Alex Bono’s hands.

Even with captain Patrice Bernier entering the 71st minute for his last ever road game and Montreal-Toronto rivalry game, the Impact did not manage to get passed Bono and the TFC defence.

TFC will have a chance to become the lone all-time record holder for points in the regular season and improve on their historic season in Georgia where they will play Atlanta United on Oct. 22. As for the Impact, they will play the New England Revolution at home on the same day for Patrice Bernier’s last ever game in his hometown.

Man of the Match

With the lone goal scored early in the game, Jozy Altidore gave his team the all important three points to tie an 18-year-old record for most points in the regular season.

Moment of the Match

Michael Bradley sends the ball forward to Marky Delgado who sends a through ball for Jozy Altidore inside the 18-yard box. After taking a hold of the ball, Altidore beat Maxime Crépeau with a shot towards the far post to take the lead, and the victory.

Match to Forget

Young Impact sensation Ballou Tabla was far from sensational. In 62 minutes of work, the young winger working the Impact’s right flank was on the ball only 19 times and did not bring much for the visitors in their last rivalry game of the year.