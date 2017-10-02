The Best of MLS Week 30: Justin Morrow, NYCFC and more

In a week that saw the Supporters’ Shield champions crowned, there were several big performances, goals and results across MLS.

Here’s a closer look at the Best of MLS from this past week:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Justin Morrow has been one of several Toronto FC players to step up in a major way throughout the team’s Supporters’ Shield run. On Saturday, though, Morrow reached another level.

It’s not often you see a defensive player provide a hat-trick, but Morrow did just that over the weekend in a 4-2 win over the New York Red Bulls. The win locked up the Supporters’ Shield for TFC thanks to a strong goalscoring performance from an unlikely source.

Morrow beat out Nicolas Lodeiro, Nemanja Nikolic, Alberth Elis and Yoshimar Yotun for this week’s honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

It’s very hard to get results on the road in MLS, and NYCFC did just that in two matches away from Yankee Stadium.

Without David Villa, NYCFC went up to Montreal and beat an Impact team desperate for a result to save their season. Then, with Villa back in the lineup, NYCFC took a point away from Chicago and a fellow playoff contender in the Chicago Fire.

NYCFC beat out the Fire, Atlanta United and the Columbus Crew for this week’s honors.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

With Miguel Almiron, someone needed to step up for Atlanta United. Several players did, but it was Julian Gressel that was most impressive.

Gressel provided a goal and an assist in Atlanta’s midweek win over the Philadelphia Union. The performance was the latest in a long line of strong efforts for the German-born rookie, who leads all MLS rookies in assists. His effort against the New England Revolution on Saturday wasn’t quite as productive, but Gressel certainly did enough to earn SBI MLS Rookie of the Week honors.

Gressel beat out Jack Elliot and Djordje Mihailovic for honors this time around.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

There were several long-range blasts, but Matteo Mancosu’s finish stuck out as SBI MLS Goal of the Week.