This Weekend's Soccer on TV

This weekend of soccer starts off bright and early with a can’t miss clash from England’s top flight.

Manchester United welcomes Tottenham into Old Trafford to kick off a congested saturday of soccer. The two are level for second place in the Premier League table with identical 6-2-1 records to open the season.

Italy has a big time match as well on Saturday. Resurgent, but struggling, AC Milan host defending champion Juventus to get their weekend going before AS Roma takes on Bologna.

In Spain, Barcelona takes on Basque powerhouse Athletic Bilbao on Saturday and Real Madrid goes on the road to take on newly promoted Girona.

That’s just but a small helping of the gratuitous selection of soccer available to you on television and streaming this weekend. Here’s the full menu:

FRIDAY

GermanBundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Mainz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nice

Portuguese Primeira Liga

2 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica v. Feirense

4 p.m. – GolTV – Rio Ave vs. Sporting CP

Liga MX

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM

English Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Leeds United vs. Sheffield United

German 2.Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Erzgebirge Aue

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

Asenso MX

9:30 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Atlante

SATURDAY

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. – NBCSN – West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City

10 a.m. – CNBC – Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a,m. – NBC Universo – Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs. Swansea City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Stoke City

12:30 p.m. – NBC – AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

La Liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alaves vs. Valencia

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Atletico Madrid vs. Villarreal

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona

4:30 p.m – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Leganes

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Univision Deportes – Schalke 04 vs. VfL Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hertha Berlin vs. Hamburg SV

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Köln

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs. Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig

Italian Serie A

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – AC Milan vs. Juventus

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Roma vs. Bologna

Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Troyes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Nantes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Stade Rennes

Portuguese Primeira Liga

1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Belenenses vs. Moreirense

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Boavista vs. FC Porto

U-17 World Cup

7:30 a.m. – FS1 – Brazil vs. Mali

10:30 a.m. – FS2 – England vs. Spain

Liga MX

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Queretaro vs. Atlas

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Club America

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Lobos BUAP

10:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Club Tijuana

English Football League Championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Cardiff City vs. Milwall

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Hull City vs. Nottingham Forest

German 2.Bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Holstein Kiel

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Sandhausen

Ascenso MX

9 p.m. – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs. Alebrijes de Oaxaca

Swiss Super League

1 p.m, – beIN Sports Connect – Zurich vs. FC Basel

NASL

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – New York Cosmos vs. Puerto Rico FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Miami FC vs. FC Edmonton

9 p.m. – NASL.com – San Francisco Deltas vs. Jacksonville Armada

USL Playoffs

5 p.m. – YouTube – Swope Park Rangers vs. Sacramento Republic

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Louisville City FC vs. Rochester Rhinos

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. New York Red Bulls II

9:30 p.m. – YouTube – San Antonio FC vs. OKC Energy FC

SUNDAY

English Premier League

9:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion

12 p.m. – NBC – Leicester City vs. Everton

MLS Cup Playoffs

5 p.m. – ESPN – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders

La Liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Real Sociedad

11:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs. Real Madrid

1:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Eibar vs. Levante

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Malaga vs. Celta Vigo

German Bundesliga

10:30 a.m. – FS2 – Werder Bremen vs. FC Augsburg

1 p.m. – FS1 – VfB Stuttgart vs. SC Freibug

Italian Serie A

7:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. Lazio

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Fiorentina

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Napoli vs. Sassuolo

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sampdoria vs. Chievo Verona

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Atalanta

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Genoa

3:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Cagliari

Ligue 1

10 a.m. – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Metz

12 p.m. – Toulouse vs. Saint Etienne

4 p.m. – Lille vs. Olympique Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga

12 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting Braga vs. Chaves

Liga MX

2 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Morelia

9:15 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca

Brazilian Serie A

3 p.m. – GolTV – Ponte Preta vs. Cornthians

English Football League Championship

8 a.m. – ESPN3 – Birmingham City vs. Aston Villa

German 2. Bundesliga

8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Eintracht Braunschweig

8:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Union Berlin

Swiss Super League

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Young Boys vs. Sion

Turkish Super League

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Trabzonspor vs. Galatasaray

NASL

5 p.m. – Indy Eleven vs. North Carolina FC