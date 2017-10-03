This Week's Soccer on TV

It may be an international break, but there’s still a lot of exciting soccer to watch this week.

The later stages of World Cup Qualifying take center stage and the highlight matches are in South America. Brazil is the only CONMEBOL team with a guaranteed place in Russia, and with three and a half more spots up for grabs the competition is fierce.

Six points separate second place Uruguay from seventh place Paraguay with just two matches remaining in the competition.

The midweek slate of matches is headlined by Argentina vs. Peru. The two sides are level on 24 points for the fourth and final automatic qualifying spot. Any dropped points could see either side forced into a playoff against New Zealand or out of the World Cup entirely.

Over in Europe, Euro 2016 darlings Northern Ireland take on Germany in a match of Group C leaders, Poland looks to book a place in the World Cup for the first time since 2006 when they play Armenia, and Scotland looks to climb into a playoff spot by defeating Slovakia.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on television and streaming this week:

TUESDAY

MLS

7 p.m. – MLS Live – Atlanta United vs. Minnesota United

WEDNESDAY

nasl

7 p.m. – ESPN3 – Indy Eleven vs. Puerto Rico FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Miami FC vs. San Francisco Deltas

usl

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. New York Red Bulls II

10 p.m. – ESPN3 – Phoenix Rising vs. Tulsa Roughnecks

10:30 p.m. – YouTube – Orange County SC vs. Sacramento Republic

THURSDAY

World cup QUALIFYING- uefa

12 p.m. – FS2 – Azerbaijan vs. Czech Republic

12 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Armenia vs. Poland

2:45 p.m – FS2 – England vs. Slovenia

2:45 p.m – ESPN Deportes – Scotland vs. Slovakia

2:45 p.m – Fox Soccer Plus – Northern Ireland vs. Germany

2:45 p.m – ESPN3 – Malta vs. Lithuania

2:45 p.m – ESPN3 – Montenegro vs. Denmark

2:45 p.m – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Romania vs. Kazakhstan

2:45 p.m – Fox Soccer Match Pass – San Marino vs. Norway

world cup qualifying- conmebol

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Bolivia vs. Brazil

5 p.m. – beIN Sports – Venezuela vs. Uruguay

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Colombia vs. Paraguay

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Argentina vs. Peru

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chile vs. Ecuador

world cup qualifying- afc

8 a.m. – ESPN3- Syria vs. Australia