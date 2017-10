This Week's Soccer on TV

Matchday 4 kicks off in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday with Manchester United and Chelsea both in action.

Wednesday’s action continues with Real Madrid traveling to Tottenham Hotspur, while Napoli hosts Manchester City in Naples.

The UEFA Europa League rolls on as well with Everton traveling to Lyon on Thursday, while Arsenal hosts Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates. Major League Soccer quarterfinals also continue this week taking place on Tuesday and Thursday.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV and streaming this week:

TUESDAY

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

3:45 p.m. – FS1, ESPN3 – Manchester United vs. Benfica

3:45 p.m. – FS2 – AS Roma vs. Chelsea

3:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Atletico Madrid vs. FK Qarabag

3:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Sporting Lisbon vs. Juventus

3:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3, Facebook – Olympiakos vs. Barcelona

3:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Celtic vs. Bayern Munich

3:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN Deportes – Paris Saint-Germain vs. RSC Anderlecht

3:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – FC Basel vs. CSKA Moscow

MLS CUP PLAYOFFS

8:00 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC

WEDNESDAY

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

1 p.m. – FS2, ESPN3 – Besiktas vs. AS Monaco

3:45 p.m. – FS1, ESPN Deportes – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Real Madrid

3:45 p.m. – FS2, ESPN3 – SSC Napoli vs. Manchester City

3:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Feyenoord

3:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3, Facebook – FC Porto vs. RB Leipzig

3:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Apoel Nicosia

3:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Liverpool vs. NK Maribor

3:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Sevilla vs. Spartak Moscow

LIGA MX

11 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 – Atlas vs. Tigres

THURSDAY

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

2 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN3 – Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal

2 p.m. – FS2 – Lyon vs. Everton

2 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass, ESPN3 – Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Sporting Braga

2 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Real Sociedad

2 p.m. – ESPN3 – Apollon Limassol vs. Atalanta

2 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Meccabi Tel Aviv vs. FC Astana

2 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Partizan Belgrade vs. Skenderbeu Korce

2 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Istanbul BB vs. 1899 Hoffenheim

2 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – AEK Athens vs. AC Milan

2 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – HNK Rijeka vs. Austria Vienna

2 p.m. – ESPN3 – Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Sheriff Tiraspol

2 p.m. – ESPN3 – FC Kobenhavn vs. Zlin

4:05 p.m. – FS1, ESPN Deportes – Arsenal vs. Red Star Belgrade

4:05 p.m. – FS2, ESPN3 – Lazio vs. Nice

4:05 p.m. – ESPN3 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Ostersunds FK

4:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Vitoria Guimaraes vs. Marseille

4:05 p.m. – ESPN3, Fox Soccer Match Pass – Real Sociedad vs. Vardar

4:05 p.m. – ESPN3, Fox Soccer Match Pass – Rosenborg vs. Zenit St. Petersburg

4:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hertha Berlin vs. Zorya Luhansk

4:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Red Bull Salzburg vs. Konyaspor

4:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Koln vs. BATE Borisov

4:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Steaua Bucharest vs. Napoel Be’er Sheva

4:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Viktoria Plzen vs. Lugano

4:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Vitesse Arnhem vs. Waregem

MLS CUP PLAYOFFS

10:30 p.m. – FS1, Fox Deportes – Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps