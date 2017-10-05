Thursday Kickoff: Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay set for joint 2030 WC bid, Bayern after Jupp Heynckes and more

Thursday Kickoff: Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay set for joint 2030 WC bid, Bayern after Jupp Heynckes and more

International Soccer

Thursday Kickoff: Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay set for joint 2030 WC bid, Bayern after Jupp Heynckes and more

 

While the U.S., Mexico and Canada target the 2026 World Cup, three South American nations are pursuing the 2030 competition.

Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay announced that they plan to pursue a joint bid for World Cup 2030. (REPORT)

Jupp Heynckes says he has been asked to take over Bayern Munich until the end of the season. (REPORT)

After sputtering through qualifying four years ago, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez says Mexico is very focused on finishing World Cup qualifying unbeaten. (REPORT)

Harry Kane said he is “very happy” at Tottenham, but the English forward also admitted that he could not rule out playing abroad someday. (REPORT)

Fullback Matteo Darmian says he still follows soccer in Italy and would consider a move back to his how country. However, Darmian also said he does not regret his move to Manchester United. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

The United Bid Committee has narrowed down the list of potential 2026 World Cup hosts to 26 cities. (READ)

After a strong run with the U.S. U-20s, Danny Acosta is helping push Real Salt Lake towards the playoffs. (READ)

The USMNT is looking to rediscover attacking flow against Panama. (READ)

Trinidad & Tobago’s Kevin Molino is finding form with a match against the USMNT looming. (READ)

Weston McKennie will miss time with a thigh injury. (READ)

, , European Soccer, Featured, International Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home