Thursday Kickoff: Dortmund want Marco Reus extension, Inter after Arturo Vidal and more

While one Bundesliga star could be in line for a new contract, another may be on the move if an Italian club gets its wish.

Despite the winger’s injury issues, Borussia Dortmund is looking to lock up Marcos Reus to a contract extension. (REPORT)

Inter Milan is reportedly looking to pursue a winter move for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Kevin de Bruyne is in no rush to sign a new deal with Manchester City. (REPORT)

Leicester’s search for a new manager continues as Carlo Ancelotti and Sam Allardyce have ruled themselves out of contention for the job. (REPORT)

Following claims by former Mexican star Hugo Sanchez that a 1993 match between Club America and Monterrey was fixed, the referee in charge of the game that day has issued a strong denial while beginning preparations of a lawsuit against Sanchez. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Bill Hamid is set to leave D.C. United after the MLS season. (READ)

SBI released the final MLS Power Rankings of the MLS regular season. (READ)

Landon Donovan is reportedly interested in running for U.S. Soccer president. (READ)

Claudio Reyna hit out at the arrogance of those throughout American soccer. (READ)

Sebastian Giovinco reiterated his hopes of playing for Italy again while talking up TFC’s skill level compared to Serie A. (READ)

John Brooks is nearing a return for Wolfsburg as he returns to team training. (READ)