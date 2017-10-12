Thursday Kickoff: Ozil, Sanchez could leave Arsenal; Nagelsmann denies Bayern links and more

Major changes could be coming to Arsenal very soon while an up-and-coming coach denied links to a major club.

Arsene Wenger acknowledged that both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could leave Arsenal in January. (REPORT)

Julian Nagelsmann played down links to the Bayern Munich job, saying the club has yet to approach him. (REPORT)

Sergio Aguero says he would “love” if Manchester City could sign Lionel Messi. (REPORT)

After previously announcing his international retirement, Arturo Vidal switched his decision, saying he will remain a part of the Chile squad. (REPORT)

Radamel Falcao admitted that he spoke to Peru players during Colombia’s 1-1 draw that kept both teams in the World Cup qualifying picture. (REPORT)

Portuguese legend Luis Figo has joined UEFA as an adviser. (REPORT)

Liga MX club Pachuca could partner with Paris Saint-Germain. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

SBI looks at what’s next for the USMNT player pool after the World Cup failure. (READ)

The USMNT players were left in a state of shock and heartbreak after losing to T&T. (READ)

Sunil Gulati says the U.S. Soccer program does not need wholesale changes. (READ)

Bruce Arena says that the USMNT simply failed to complete its goal of reaching a World Cup. (READ)

The entire U.S. Soccer program must learn from the mistakes of this cycle. (READ)

SBI breaks down Tuesday’s match between the USMNT and T&T. (READ)