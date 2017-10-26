Thursday Kickoff: Rafa Marquez returns to Atlas, Harry Kane injury and more

A Mexican star has returned to the field following a lengthy absence.

After being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged links to a drug trafficking organization, Rafa Marquez made his Atlas return during a Copa MX match on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Harry Kane is doubtful for Tottenham’s match against Manchester United due to a hamstring injury. (REPORT)

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke says he wants to keep “top players” like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi says he is “calm” and has “nothing to hide” after a hearing with Swiss investigators regarding an investigation of alleged bribery. (REPORT)

Star winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco hinted that he could leave Atletico Madrid. (REPORT)

Roma’s Rick Karsdoorp is set for an extended layoff after tearing his ACL. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

The Whitecaps crushed the Earthquakes to seal their spot in the next round of the MLS playoffs. (READ)

The Red Bulls cruised past the Fire, 4-0, to kickstart Eastern Conference action. (READ)

Bill Hamid officially signed with FC Midtjylland. (READ)

The SBI staff offered their complete MLS playoff predictions. (READ)