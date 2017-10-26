Timmy Chandler to miss two months after undergoing surgery

Timmy Chandler has been Eintracht Frankfurt’s ironman, but the U.S. Men’s National Team defender is now set for a significant spell on the sideline.
The club announced that Chandler is set to miss at least two months after undergoing a a successful operation on his right lateral meniscus on Wednesday morning. Chandler suffered the injury in a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund when he twisted his right knee in the first half, prompting a substitution.
Up until the injury, Chandler had played a full 90 minutes in each of the club’s Bundesliga matches after featuring in all but two of the club’s games last season.
Hed better get called for the Portugal game. Not doing so would be a fireable offense.,
