Timmy Chandler to miss two months after undergoing surgery

 

Timmy Chandler has been Eintracht Frankfurt’s ironman, but the U.S. Men’s National Team defender is now set for a significant spell on the sideline.

The club announced that Chandler is set to miss at least two months after undergoing a a successful operation on his right lateral meniscus on Wednesday morning.  Chandler suffered the injury in a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund when he twisted his right knee in the first half, prompting a substitution.

Up until the injury, Chandler had played a full 90 minutes in each of the club’s Bundesliga matches after featuring in all but two of the club’s games last season.

