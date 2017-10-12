T&T's Leston Paul: U.S. 'learned their lesson' on Tuesday night

Much ado was made about the pitch conditions heading into Tuesday night’s World Cup Qualifying finale that ended in the U.S. Men’s National Team missing the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
Torrential rain flooded the pitch at Ato Boldon Stadium, causing a social media uproar as videos of American players being ferried across the moat surrounding the playing surface made their way around the internet. While Americans poked fun at the situation, the Soca Warriors were getting fired up at what they perceived as blatant signs of disrespect from their opponent.
“I think they were a bit overconfident and a bit disrespectful because they came in yesterday and rain fell on the pitch and they were giving each other piggybacks (over the water) and all kind of stuff,” Trinidad & Tobago assistant coach Stern John told USA Today Sports.
“Rain fell, it is not our fault,” John added. “They made a big scene out of it and it was international news all over the world. It was all over the media. Our families (told us about it). Most of our guys are on social media so they see it. They see the USA guys getting piggybacked to the field – it is embarrassing.”
John was supported by midfielder Leston Paul, who says the USMNT were overconfident and already looking ahead to a trip to Russia next summer.
“I think the (USA) was a little bit complacent,” he said, “because it is Trinidad and Tobago and we were already out. Football is a funny game. They learned their lesson today.”
As much as people here like to bitch about CONCACAF we contribute our fair share of shitty fields and even shittier referees,
Where? Every field that we offered up for a World Cup qualifier was pristine… You can point to the Costa Rica snow debacle but that was it… US offers up quality fields.
I can promise if T&T was hosting a major cricket test match that field would have been perfect.
Hearing losers on our team complain about field conditions is shameful.
“they were giving each other piggybacks (over the water) and all kind of stuff”
The laissez faire attitude and messing around didn’t end after that training session. Thus we are NOT going to Russia. Shameful. This group has been given so much (resources, undeserved accolades, sponsorships, starting roles, etc) that they did not earn. This would be the moment to do a DFB style overhaul but “the economist” doesn’t think we need major changes…HA!
He’s right
Bruce said in his press conference that they didn’t even train that day. Just jogged around for a while and left. Bruce made it seem like this was no big deal and they could roll out of bed and be sharp regardless. MUPPET!!
The players (and there shouldve been a few) who stood on the side and shook there heads at that nonsense-should immediately be identified as the actual leaders regarding this past Cup cycle..
Just a little more insight into true USMNT identity circa 2017..
MB possess the nuts to square his men away or was he a part of the problem?
Great teams/players use actions and words to get in the heads of their opponent to great effect..
That maybe what was going on there
Seems to have backfired on the team sitting in fourth place facing possible elimination from World Cup qualification..
Good job Bruce
