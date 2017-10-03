Tuesday Kickoff: Alvaro Morata to miss time, Barcelona open to La Liga departure and more

Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata will miss over a month due to a hamstring injury. (REPORT)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Barcelona will discuss the possibility of leaving La Liga if Catalonia gains independence from Spain. (REPORT)

After Romelu Lukaku missed training with an ankle injury, a scan on the Belgian’s ankle revealed there was no fracture or serious ligament damage. (REPORT)

Following his Bayern Munich dismissal, Carlo Ancelotti says he will “relax” for the next 10 months before jumping back into coaching. (REPORT)

Inter Milan has admitted interest in signing Arsenal Mesut Ozil, but president Erick Thohir admitted that it is unlikely Ozil makes a move in January. (REPORT)

Gareth Bale will miss Wales’ World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland due to a calf strain. (REPORT)

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura says Mario Balotelli has yet to convince him that he is “ready” for a return to the national team. (REPORT)

A Ligue 1 committee is set to investigate a claim that Hatem Ben Arfa is being discriminated against by Paris Saint-Germain after being demoted. (REPORT)

Barcelona’s Rafinha underwent another surgery on his right knee. (REPORT)

