Tuesday Kickoff: 'Chicharito' to miss Honduras match, Thomas Tuchel still linked with Bayern job and more

Mexico will be without two big stars on Tuesday night.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez received permission to miss Mexico’s World Cup qualifier against Honduras. Hirving Lozano will also miss out due to injury. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel could still takeover as the club’s manager next season. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly looking to make a push to sign N’Golo Kante next summer. (REPORT)

Barcelona legend Xavi says he is open to coaching Qatar at the 2022 World Cup. (REPORT)

Despite a recent injury, Belgium has ruled Romelu Lukaku fit to play in the country’s World Cup qualifier against Cyprus. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund’s Lukasz Piszczek suffered a major injury to his right knee while on international duty. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

