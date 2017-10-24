Tuesday Kickoff: Cristiano Ronaldo recognized, Real Madrid denies interest in Harry Kane and more

One current Real Madrid star won an award on Monday while one reported Real Madrid target likely won’t be joining the Spanish club any time soon.

For the second year in a row, Cristiano Ronaldo was recognized as the Best FIFA Men’s Player, beating out Lionel Messi and Neymar. (REPORT)

Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez says the club does not currently have interest in Harry Kane. (REPORT)

Despite interest from PSG, Kevin de Bruyne is reportedly close to signing a new deal with Manchester City. (REPORT)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde says he’s looking to keep Barcelona’s transfer plans quiet heading towards January. (REPORT)

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs says he is interested in the Leicester City and Everton jobs. (REPORT)

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere and Per Mertesacker are studying for their coaching badges. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund has extended an invite to Usain Bolt to join the club for a training session. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

The Montreal Impact fired head coach Mauro Biello. (READ)

Danny Williams, Eric Lichaj and Fabian Johnson headlined Americans Abroad. (READ)

Following the team’s World Cup exit, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team now must take the next step towards realizing their potential. (READ)

Chris Wondolowski says Sunday’s last-gasp win was the epitome of the San Jose Earthquakes’ season. (READ)

Leonardo and the Portland Timbers headline the Best of MLS. (READ)

After cruising under the radar for stretched of the MLS season, the Portland Timbers are looking forward to making a run at the playoffs. (READ)