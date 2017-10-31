Tuesday Kickoff: Kylian Mbappe could be benched, La Liga boss takes aim at PSG and more

With a Champions League match looming, Paris Saint-Germain leads Tuesday’s headlines.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery hinted that Kylian Mbappe could be benched due to poor form. (REPORT)

La Liga president Javier Tebas says PSG is “cheating economically” while asking UEFA to ban the club from the Champions League if they have broken Financial Fair Play rules. (REPORT)

Harry Kane returned to Tottenham training ahead of the team’s clash with Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has received death threats from a fan following weeks of criticism over his defensive performances. (REPORT)

FIFA is considering expanding the Club World Cup to a 24-team field. (REPORT)

Tim Cahill and Mile Jedinak headline the Australia squad to face Honduras in the upcoming World Cup playoff. (REPORT)

Serbia has fired head coach Slavoljub Muslin despite qualifying for the World Cup. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

The Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers settled for a defensive draw. (READ)

Sebastian Giovinco’s free kick guided Toronto FC to a win over the New York Red Bulls. (READ)

SBI takes a look at Shaq Moore, the young American making his way in La Liga. (READ)

The Colorado Rapids are reportedly closing in on New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson as the team’s new head coach. (READ)

A county judge has asked the DA to investigate the MLS’ role in the Crew’s proposed relocation to Austin. (READ)

Despite the road shutout, Brian Schmetzer says he wish his side mustered more in Vancouver. (READ)

The Vancouver Whitecaps are confident following their home draw against the Sounders. (READ)