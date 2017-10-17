Tuesday Kickoff: Pochettino hopes Kane remains at Tottenham, Mourinho after pay raise and more

While one Premier League star’s future consistently remains up for debate, one Premier League manager is looking for a pay raise from his current club, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino says he believes Harry Kane can emulate Francesco Totti as a one-club player despite consistent rumors linking the forward to a move away from the club. (REPORT)

After revealing his belief that Manchester United would not be his final job, Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking for a pay raise to reflect his success with the club. (REPORT)

Dejean Lovren accused Romelu Lukaku of intentionally kicking him in the face. (REPORT)

Liverpool’s Adam Lallana could return to the lineup within the next few weeks, according to Jurgen Klopp. (REPORT)

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has put the club up for sale. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly interested in signing Chelsea fullback Marcos Alonso. (REPORT)

Rafael van der Vaart says he wants to return to Tottenham in a coaching role. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team thumped Paraguay to seal a spot in the U-17 World Cup quarterfinals. (READ)

Andrew Carleton earned honors as SBI U.S. U-17 Man of the Match. (READ)

The USMNT is set to face Portugal in a November friendly. (READ)

Brad Guzan bounced back with a big performance from Atlanta United. (READ)

Jonathan Gonzalez and Alfredo Morales lead Americans Abroad. (READ)

Nemanja Nikolic headlined the Best of MLS. (READ)