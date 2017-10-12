U.S. U-17s lose to Colombia in final group match, fall to third place

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team will have to take the more difficult route through the knockout stages of the U-17 World Cup.
After winning the first two games of group play, the U.S. fell, 3-1, to Colombia in Thursday’s Group A finale. With the loss, the U.S. and Colombia will both advance behind Ghana, who win the group. Colombia’s win vaults them to second while the U.S. falls all the way to third with the loss.
It took just three minutes for Colombia to open the scoring through Juan Vidal, leaving the U.S.a bit shellshocked early. On a long throw-in, the U.S. defense failed to react to a ball that bounced in the box, allowing Vidal to pounce and score from close range in his first start.
George Acosta pulled the U.S. back before halftime, though, thanks to some help from Andrew Carleton. The Atlanta United playmaker drove towards the endline and centered a pass towards the penalty spot, and the cross eluded several Colombia defenders. It didn’t elude Acosta, though, who fired a first-time shot to pull the U.S. level.
Colombia’s winner came midway through the second half from Juan Sebastian Penaloza. The Colombian’s finish came from a tight-angle free kick, one he curled up and over Justin Garces for the eventual game-winner.
The South American nation fired an insurance goal late through Daiber Caicedo, who fired home on the backpost.
Garces made several saves in the second half while defender Jaylin Lindsey was the standout with a number of strong tackles. Up top, Josh Sargent was largely held in check as Colombia limited the U.S. attack.
That attack will need to get going heading into the knockout stage as the U.S. returns to action on Tuesday against either Iran or Germany.
Tough break that they dropped to third due to head-to-head tie breaker. But hopefully a valuable lesson that even a single goal can make a huge difference.
looks a replay of the usmnt without the lack of courage and poor talent
Disagree. Third game in 7 days with almost zero changes to line-up. Bad coaching.
A little disappointing. It’s not fair to these players, but I can’t help but read this loss in context of our program’s… how should I say this… broader challenges. Colombia played well, and their second goal was nice. Still, I can’t help but scrutinize the ball watching on the first foal, and I am dumbfounded by Hackworth failing to make timely subs. It looks like we’re still moving on to the next stage though. Something to look forward to.
Can’t be too shocked at this point
Another huge coaching blunder from USA. These kids were tired. Should have started with fresh legs. In quest to get top spot, we now face Germany or Iran on less rest. Same stupidity shown by Arena. Time for major overhaul.
