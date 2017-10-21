U.S. U-17s vs. England: Live Commentary

A spot in the U-17 World Cup semifinals is on the line as the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team looks to build on a spectacular Round of 16 performance.

The U.S. is set to face a familiar rival in England in Saturday’s quarterfinal clash (Fox Sports 2, 10:20 a.m.). The winner will seal a spot in the final four and a semifinal match against either Brazil or Germany.

John Hackworth’s lineup features one big change as Taylor Booth enters teh XI. Ayo Akinola is set to feature after leaving the Round of 16 win over Paraguay with an injury while the attacking trio of Josh Sargent, Timothy Weah and Andrew Carleton lead the way.

The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.

Enjoy the action.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Morning all. Moments away from kickoff from what should be an intriguing quarterfinal clash. U.S. has an extra day of rest while England is coming off a very hard-fought penalty kick win. Absence of England’s Jadon Sancho could be a big factor as well.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        4′ Shot from Oakley-Boothe is right on target, but Garces collects it. Good first save from the U.S. goalkeeper.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        7′ Blocked away! Great chance for England, but the shot from just outside of the six is blocked away by the U.S. Nervy moment early.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        GOAL ENGLAND! Cross into the box is pushed out by Garces, but it falls right to Brewster, who flicks a simple shot into the back of the net. 1-0 England in the 11th minute.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        ANOTHER FOR ENGLAND! Brewster again! England gets out on the break following a turnover and Brewster gets in alone. Chips it up and over Garces and into the back post. 2-0 England.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        SAVE GARCES! Brewster again, but Garces dives down and gets a palm to it.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        18′ Carleton forces a shot from out wide. Had a few options, but he pulls it wide.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        23′ OFF THE CROSSBAR! Chance for the U.S. on a corner kick, but Sargent’s cross hits the bar. Unfortunate for the U.S.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        37′ Save by Garces. Set piece for England, but Garces collects easily.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        38′ Two chances for the U.S. First is a save by the England GK, second is a Sargent header just over the bar.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        GOAL FOR ENGLAND BUT IT’S RULED BACK! Ball goes in on a set piece, but England called for a foul.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        GOAL ENGLAND! Gibbs White with the finish and that makes it 3-0. Should just about do it.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        GOAL SARGENT! Dest fires a shot on goal and the rebound falls right to Sargent. Tap-in makes it 3-1. Enough time for a comeback?

      • Ryan Tolmich

        Reynolds now on for the U.S. in the 81st minute. Need one quickly here.

    • Ryan Tolmich

      Definitely can see signs of something with how they play. Good on the ball, generally move the ball well. Just haven’t finished. This game could be tied or it could be 4-0 England. Funny how that works sometimes.

  • Panda

    ugh. England’s team was better overall. The U.S. did not deserve to win. Too sloppy. Too careless

