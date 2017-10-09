U.S. U-17s vs. Ghana: Live Commentary

Under-17 World Cup

After toppling hosts India in the opening match of the U-17 World Cup, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team faces a very familiar foe in the second match of the group stage.

Ghana awaits as the U.S. looks to seize command of Group A on Tuesday (7:20, Fox Sports 2). While the U.S. opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over India, Ghana also sealed a tournament-opening victory over Colombia via a 1-0 scoreline.

The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.

Enjoy the action.

  • Ryan Tolmich

    Good morning all! Big day for the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team, who takes on Ghana in the second match of the group stage. Will be a tough one, but a win on Monday will push the U.S. right on towards the knockout round.

    • Ryan Tolmich

      Starting XI is out: Garces, Dest, Sands, Gloster, Lindsey, Ferri, Durkin, Goslin, Carleton, Weah, Sargent.

      After starting centrally last match, Carleton pushed out to the wing, where he thrived in the second half of the opening win. Sargent and Weah remain the focal point up top. Dest moves in after being one of the few additions to the squad that wasn’t involved in qualifying.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        1′ Decent early look for Ghana. Quick through ball in, but Garces gets out and claims it.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        3′ Another small fire for the USMNT defense to put out as a Ghanaian striker tries to wiggle through the box. He’s surrounded by the U.S. defense but it takes a few deflections to get the ball and clear.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        8′ Ghana looking to get out with pace, and it’s caused the U.S. a few early problems. The U.S., meanwhile, very comfortable to just maintain possession, pick spots and work for chances that way. They put one together now as Carleton’s lay-off falls to Ferri, who hits it high on the first-time shot.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        14′ Another extended bit of possession for the U.S. Very patient in the build-up so far. Sargent pulls a ball across towards the middle, but it’s just cleared away. Methodical work from the U.S.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        16′ BIG CHANCE FOR THE U.S.! Great delivery from Durkin, and Sargent heads it down and on goal. Ghana goalkeeper makes a VERY good save, punching the ball away.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        20′ Ghana has looked dangerous, but final ball just hasn’t quite been there yet. U.S., meanwhile, still looking to grind out chances when they get possession. Methodical pace, waiting to pounce on mistakes.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        22′ Foul sets up a dangerous free kick for the U.S. Ferri lines up over it and rips a left-footed shot and it’s JUST wide. Didn’t miss by much.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        24′ Durkin has looked good in the middle. U.S. stifling Ghana attack a bit now that they’re pressing a bit higher.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        31’Game definitely been at a good pace for the U.S. for a majority of the first half. A few moments for Ghana, but game has generally been fairly slow.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        35′ CHANCE FOR GHANA! Shot gets through in the box, but it’s blocked away. Best look for Ghana yet.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        37′ Ghana finding a better rhythm now. Been two or three minutes of sustained possession.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        40′ Ball over the top beats Garces and the U.S. as the goalkeeper comes off his line. With an open net, Sands gets back and clears.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        45′ Ferri gets a chance from outside of the box, but it just doesn’t bend enough. Just inches outside of the post.

      • Ryan Tolmich

        HALFTIME: 0-0. Up and down half for the U.S., who was content to play things slow. Ghana with a few moments of sustained pressure, but U.S. largely controlled play. One good look from Sargent and two from Ferri, but Ghana defense has generally been strong.

    • Ryan Tolmich

      Almost impossible to say at this point, especially with third-place teams also being in the mix. So many variables left at this point.

