U.S. U-17s vs. Ghana: Live Commentary

After toppling hosts India in the opening match of the U-17 World Cup, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team faces a very familiar foe in the second match of the group stage.

Ghana awaits as the U.S. looks to seize command of Group A on Tuesday (7:20, Fox Sports 2). While the U.S. opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over India, Ghana also sealed a tournament-opening victory over Colombia via a 1-0 scoreline.

