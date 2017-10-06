U.S. U-17s vs. India: Live Commentary

Before the U.S. Men’s National Team kicks off a vital World Cup qualifier, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team faces a World Cup opener in India.
The U.S. takes on hosts India on Friday morning in the opening match of the U-17 World Cup (10:20 a.m., Fox Sports 2). The U.S. enters on the heels of a strong performance in qualifying earlier this year, one which saw the team finish second in CONCACAF via penalty kick loss to Mexico.
Led by Josh Sargent, Andrew Carleton and Timothy Weah, the U.S. will hope the team’s high-powered group of attackers will be enough to overcome hosts India in a group that includes Colombia and Ghana.
The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.
Enjoy the action.
Hey all. Just about 15 minutes from kickoff of what is already a HUGE match for the U-17s. Very tough group for the U.S, so getting off on the right foot is paramount.
Attack should be good to go with Sargent, Weah, Carleton and Akinola creating while Sands anchors the defense. Should be a fun one.
Feel free to offer some analysis/predictions/questions leading up to and throughout today’s match. Busy day of American soccer, huh?
LikeLike
In the group opener, Ghana took down Colombia, 1-0. U.S. faces Ghana on Monday. Will need to take care of business today, though.
LikeLike
Ferri or Goslin playing as a #6? Or is it a 352?
LikeLike
Looks like a 4-3-3. Weah on the left, Akinola on the right and then the three-man midfield behind them.
LikeLike
Kickoff and we’re underway in India.
LikeLike
Early chance for the U.S. as Weah fires a dangerous cross. Cleared away, but positive start for the U.S.
LikeLike
Carleton rounds the goalkeeper but runs out of room to get the shot away. U.S. attack moving the ball well.
LikeLike
Another great chance for the U.S. through Sargent. Slips in all alone but his shot is right at the goalkeeper. Golden chance.
LikeLike
Throw in nearly finds Sargent here in the ninth minute. Lindsey crosses it in, but it’s cleared away. U.S. doing well in possession and has certainly created a few chances. Definitely a positive first 10 minutes or so.
LikeLike
11′ Sargent rockets a free kick but it smashes into the wall. Cleared away but U.S. recovers as India drops back into their shell.
LikeLike
13′ Good work from Carleton, who wiggles through the defense but can’t slide his cross through the defenders in the box.
LikeLike
24′ U.S. continuing to maintain a bulk of the possession. Haven’t found that golden chance since the Sargent shot, but definitely dominating the match.
LikeLike
29′ PENALTY TO THE U.S.! Sargent taken down right on the edge of the box. Nutmegs his defender and starts to run by but is grabbed down. Definitely a penalty.
LikeLike
30′ GOAL SARGENT! Sargent steps up to the spot and buries his first goal of the tournament. U.S. takes a 1-0 lead in a game where they’ve definitely been dominant. Interested to see when/how India pushes forward now.
LikeLike
44′ India gets on the counter but Gloster clears it away. Takes an elbow to the face in the process. India not really generating too much going forward.
LikeLike
HALFTIME: 1-0 to the U.S. on the Sargent penalty. Pretty comfortable for the U.S., even if there haven’t been many clear cut chances. Carleton and Weah dangerous as well. India will need to start pushing a bit in the second to have any hope of getting on the board.
LikeLike
Second half is underway.
LikeLike
49′ CHANCE FOR CARLETON! Great work from Akinola, who finds Carleton through the defense. Shot is saved by India’s goalkeeper with a diving right-hand stop.
LikeLike
51′ GOAL DURKIN! Corner kick in bounces around before Durkin smashes a shot towards goal. Deflects off a defender and in and it’s 2-0 to the U.S.
LikeLike
62′ Akinola with a chance, but his chip is off target. Wasted chance.
LikeLike
67′ First chance for the U.S. Acosta on, Akinola off.
LikeLike
U.S. simply managing the game at this point. Durkin with a big block following a turnover in one of the nervier moments.
LikeLike
GOAL CARLETON! Game over. Big counter and Carleton is all alone. Rounds the keeper and fires it into the open net. That’ll do it.
LikeLike
Shameful that Fox has put a US game on a channel that is not widely distributed…
LikeLike
Sadly there is very little demand by the public or else it would be. Fox will always make the choice that makes the most money.
LikeLike
Fox Sports app works fantastic if you alreayd get FS1 through cable but not 2… you can get FS2 through there and streams great on a Chromecast… HD quality
LikeLike
Easy to watch online, Weah is going to be a beast.
LikeLike
Yeah, seems like Weah has everything you want in a young attacker. Definitely has the genes to start, but the technique is certainly there as well. Interested to see how he fares throughout the tournament. Scary how much attacking talent the U.S. has in this age group.
LikeLike
Carleton… AUFC… gonna make some big bucks off of him in a few years…
LikeLike
Andrew Carlenton soon will be in europe,this team and the usa 20 are the future af USA
in the world soccer in 2020,all new faces,fresh,they win easy over India Long Live Usa
boys
LikeLike