U.S. U-17s vs. India: Live Commentary

U.S. U-17s vs. India: Live Commentary

U.S. Under-17 National Team

U.S. U-17s vs. India: Live Commentary

Before the U.S. Men’s National Team kicks off a vital World Cup qualifier, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team faces a World Cup opener in India.

The U.S. takes on hosts India on Friday morning in the opening match of the U-17 World Cup (10:20 a.m., Fox Sports 2). The U.S. enters on the heels of a strong performance in qualifying earlier this year, one which saw the team finish second in CONCACAF via penalty kick loss to Mexico.

Led by Josh Sargent, Andrew Carleton and Timothy Weah, the U.S. will hope the team’s high-powered group of attackers will be enough to overcome hosts India in a group that includes Colombia and Ghana.

The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.

Enjoy the action.

, , Featured, U.S. Under-17 National Team

Recent News

Comments

30 comments
  • Ryan Tolmich

    Hey all. Just about 15 minutes from kickoff of what is already a HUGE match for the U-17s. Very tough group for the U.S, so getting off on the right foot is paramount.

    Attack should be good to go with Sargent, Weah, Carleton and Akinola creating while Sands anchors the defense. Should be a fun one.

    Feel free to offer some analysis/predictions/questions leading up to and throughout today’s match. Busy day of American soccer, huh?

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
  • Ryan Tolmich

    In the group opener, Ghana took down Colombia, 1-0. U.S. faces Ghana on Monday. Will need to take care of business today, though.

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
    • Ryan Tolmich

      Looks like a 4-3-3. Weah on the left, Akinola on the right and then the three-man midfield behind them.

      Like

      Reply
      · ·
    • Ryan Tolmich

      Early chance for the U.S. as Weah fires a dangerous cross. Cleared away, but positive start for the U.S.

      Like

      Reply
      · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        Carleton rounds the goalkeeper but runs out of room to get the shot away. U.S. attack moving the ball well.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        Another great chance for the U.S. through Sargent. Slips in all alone but his shot is right at the goalkeeper. Golden chance.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        Throw in nearly finds Sargent here in the ninth minute. Lindsey crosses it in, but it’s cleared away. U.S. doing well in possession and has certainly created a few chances. Definitely a positive first 10 minutes or so.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        11′ Sargent rockets a free kick but it smashes into the wall. Cleared away but U.S. recovers as India drops back into their shell.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        13′ Good work from Carleton, who wiggles through the defense but can’t slide his cross through the defenders in the box.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        24′ U.S. continuing to maintain a bulk of the possession. Haven’t found that golden chance since the Sargent shot, but definitely dominating the match.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        29′ PENALTY TO THE U.S.! Sargent taken down right on the edge of the box. Nutmegs his defender and starts to run by but is grabbed down. Definitely a penalty.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        30′ GOAL SARGENT! Sargent steps up to the spot and buries his first goal of the tournament. U.S. takes a 1-0 lead in a game where they’ve definitely been dominant. Interested to see when/how India pushes forward now.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        44′ India gets on the counter but Gloster clears it away. Takes an elbow to the face in the process. India not really generating too much going forward.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        HALFTIME: 1-0 to the U.S. on the Sargent penalty. Pretty comfortable for the U.S., even if there haven’t been many clear cut chances. Carleton and Weah dangerous as well. India will need to start pushing a bit in the second to have any hope of getting on the board.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        49′ CHANCE FOR CARLETON! Great work from Akinola, who finds Carleton through the defense. Shot is saved by India’s goalkeeper with a diving right-hand stop.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        51′ GOAL DURKIN! Corner kick in bounces around before Durkin smashes a shot towards goal. Deflects off a defender and in and it’s 2-0 to the U.S.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        62′ Akinola with a chance, but his chip is off target. Wasted chance.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        U.S. simply managing the game at this point. Durkin with a big block following a turnover in one of the nervier moments.

        Like

        · ·
      • Ryan Tolmich

        GOAL CARLETON! Game over. Big counter and Carleton is all alone. Rounds the keeper and fires it into the open net. That’ll do it.

        Like

        · ·
    • Gunderson

      Sadly there is very little demand by the public or else it would be. Fox will always make the choice that makes the most money.

      Like

      Reply
      · ·
    • Andy in Atlanta

      Fox Sports app works fantastic if you alreayd get FS1 through cable but not 2… you can get FS2 through there and streams great on a Chromecast… HD quality

      Like

      Reply
      · ·
    • Ryan Tolmich

      Yeah, seems like Weah has everything you want in a young attacker. Definitely has the genes to start, but the technique is certainly there as well. Interested to see how he fares throughout the tournament. Scary how much attacking talent the U.S. has in this age group.

      Like

      Reply
      · ·
  • alndres ventura

    Andrew Carlenton soon will be in europe,this team and the usa 20 are the future af USA
    in the world soccer in 2020,all new faces,fresh,they win easy over India Long Live Usa
    boys

    Like

    Reply
    · ·

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home