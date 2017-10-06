U.S. U-17s vs. India: Live Commentary

Before the U.S. Men’s National Team kicks off a vital World Cup qualifier, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team faces a World Cup opener in India.

The U.S. takes on hosts India on Friday morning in the opening match of the U-17 World Cup (10:20 a.m., Fox Sports 2). The U.S. enters on the heels of a strong performance in qualifying earlier this year, one which saw the team finish second in CONCACAF via penalty kick loss to Mexico.

Led by Josh Sargent, Andrew Carleton and Timothy Weah, the U.S. will hope the team’s high-powered group of attackers will be enough to overcome hosts India in a group that includes Colombia and Ghana.