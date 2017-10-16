U.S. U-17s vs. Paraguay: Your Live Commentary

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team will face a difficult road through the knockout rounds of the U-17 World Cup. That road begins on Monday.
After winning the first two matches of the group stage, the U.S. fell to Colombia in the final match of the round. The defeat knocked the U.S. all the way to third in the group, setting a a date with Paraguay (10:30 a.m., Fox Sports 2), who cruised to three wins and 10 goals in Group B play.
The SBI staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.
Enjoy the action.
Saw the substitutes – no Jaylin Lindsey or Jacobo Reyes. Did they get injured?
LikeLike
Just about time for kickoff in India as the U.S. faces Paraguay. The Paraguay attack has been vicious, but the U.S. defense was stout up until the Colombia loss. U.S. will need Sargent to get going in a big way, though.
LikeLike
Early corner kick for Paraguay is cleared away. Can definitely see that the Paraguay attack will cause some problems throughout.
LikeLike
5′ Solid sequence for the U.S., but the passing is just off in the final moments. Carleton taps it just past Weah in the box to end the sequence.
LikeLike
Interesting game through the first 10 minutes or so. Fairly even. Both sides with the ball and both have created some dangerous moments.
LikeLike
15′ Free kick for Paraguay but it’s smashed into the wall and out cor a corner.
LikeLike
First legitimate chance of the match as Paraguay’s Rodriguez fires a shot. Good save from Garces, though. Still scoreless in the 18th minute.
LikeLike
GOAL WEAH! Great pass from Carleton springs Akinola, who fired a first-time driven cross across the box. Weah slides and taps it in and it’s 1-0 to the U.S. What a counter.
LikeLike
INCREDIBLE HIT FROM GOSLIN HITS THE CROSSBAR! Long-range free kick and the Paraguay goalkeeper tips it off the crossbar. Incredible shot, great save. 45′
LikeLike
45′ SO CLOSE! Akinola chests a shot right near the line and it somehow doesn’t go over the line. Hard to tell, but a great chance for the U.S.
LikeLike
Had some close chances to be up by more, but I’ll take it.
LikeLike
Definitely could be 2 or 3-0. Paraguay has had a few chances, but U.S. has definitely been the better team. Need to put it all together in the second half, though, and manage the game.
LikeLike
Sargent appears to be getting a bit frustrated, need to find a way to get him more involved.
LikeLike
Wide open game. Wish we would look to play two touch more through the midfield. Too many cheap giveaways from either too much dribbling or trying to play one killer pass…
LikeLike