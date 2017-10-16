U.S. U-17s vs. Paraguay: Your Live Commentary

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team will face a difficult road through the knockout rounds of the U-17 World Cup. That road begins on Monday.

After winning the first two matches of the group stage, the U.S. fell to Colombia in the final match of the round. The defeat knocked the U.S. all the way to third in the group, setting a a date with Paraguay (10:30 a.m., Fox Sports 2), who cruised to three wins and 10 goals in Group B play.

Introducing your U-17 #USMNT starting XI for this morning's knockout round clash vs. 🇵🇾 at the #FIFAU17WC. MORE 👉 https://t.co/uhX1OJ3i8U pic.twitter.com/335OMweDE8 — U.S. Soccer YNT (@ussoccer_ynt) October 16, 2017

